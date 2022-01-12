High resolution single tube reader

Ziath announce the Uno single tube reader – a powerful device packed with exciting features to make your sample management work with 2D barcoded tubes easier and faster.

Uno single tube reader

Uno single tube reader. Image Credit: Ziath Ltd.

Measuring just 66 x 53.5 x 51.5 millimetres – the rugged new tube reader features a high-resolution camera with super-fast electronics capable of reading 2D barcodes from any currently available tube on the market including 384-well tubes. Simply hold your tube to the scanner window and the code is instantly displayed.

Affordably priced, the Uno single tube reader also has an optional capability to read Brooks Acoustix™ tubes. The reader can be supplied with or without optional cryoprotection to enable trouble-free scanning of tubes taken straight from cold storage.

The USB 3 device acts as a Microsoft Keyboard Wedge and inserts the barcode into any open programme on the desktop. The enhanced drivers allow the Uno to be ready to read immediately with no lag time and even allow adjustment of the camera for changes in contrast between different manufacturers tubes.

The Uno single tube reader will be on public display for the first time on Booth 1632 at the SLAS International Exhibition in Boston, USA (February 5 – 9, 2022). Other new Ziath products will include the Cyclops low light barcode reader and the latest version of the company’s powerful web based DP5 2D rack decoding software.

Ziath specializes in innovative new products designed to simplify processes in life science organisations, from academia, to the biotech and pharma industries with a focus on the application of laboratory automation. The company is internationally renowned for supplying innovative hardware / software solutions for managing large sample libraries (compound management, biobanking, and COVID-19 sample management) using 2D data matrix tubes.

For further information on the Uno single tube reader please visit: https://ziath.com/products/barcode-scanning/datapaq-single-tube-reader

