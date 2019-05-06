NIH-funded trial demonstrates safety of potential treatment in lung transplant patients

May 6 2019

A new study, presented today at the American Association for Thoracic Surgery's 99th Annual Meeting, shows that a potential treatment for ischemia- reperfusion injury is safe for humans. Building upon three decades of preclinical animal studies, this NIH-funded trial demonstrated, for the first time, the safety of Regadenoson (an adenosine 2A receptor agonist) in human lung transplant patients.

Ischemia-reperfusion injury is a major source of morbidity and mortality in lung transplant patients, and contributes to the less than optimal survival rates in lung transplant recipients. Adenosine 2AR agonists like Regadenoson offer a potentially novel treatment for this common inflammatory complication where none exists today. Researchers found no dose limiting toxicities in the non-randomized trial and no 30-day mortality.

Related Stories

The TCV lab at University of Virginia, under the direction of Dr. Irving Kron, has spent three decades studying the efficacy of A2AR agonists for lung transplant in rodents and large animals.

In humans, Regadenoson, (LexiscanTM), is clinically approved as a bolus for myocardial imaging, but its safety profile in the high risk lung transplant population as an infusion had not been established. This clinical trial was designed to assess the safety of regadenoson in human lung transplant recipients as a prequel to an efficacy trial.

"It is gratifying to see this research move from bench to bedside, with decades of work culminating in a clinical trial," said Senior Author, Dr. Christine Lau, Professor of Surgery in the Division of Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery at the University of Virginia. "As the field of lung transplants evolves rapidly, we continue to see ischemia-reperfusion injury, making the potential of a new treatment an exciting development."

With safety established, the next step for testing efficacy is a multi-institutional, randomized trial. Additionally, because the treatment appears effective whether the drug is given to the donor lung or the recipient, future trials will use ex-vivo lung profusion to administer the drug only to the donor lung, eliminating any risk to the patient.

Presenting author Dr. Joshua A. Boys, MD explained, "This treatment has the potential to be the next big thing in the world of lung transplants. With further study, this can quickly move from a quality of life improvement therapy to one that greatly improves survival for the long term."

Source:

https://www.aats.org/

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Male contraceptive pill crosses the human clinical trial hurdle
Scientists create a functioning 3D printed heart
Heart and lung transplants from hepatitis-C infected donors considered safe
New campaign launched to raise awareness of organ donation law change in England
Experts to present tumor DNA, breast and jaw reconstruction studies at PSRC annual meeting
Study finds identical alcohol relapse rates among liver transplant recipients regardless of sobriety period
Johns Hopkins surgeons perform first-ever living donor HIV-to-HIV kidney transplant
Improved gut diversity causes 50% reduction in autism symptoms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Second man cured of HIV