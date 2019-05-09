Practical clinical applications of cardiac FFR-CT analysis

May 9 2019

In the current issue of Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications volume 4, issue 1, pp. 31-42(12) ; DOI https://doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2019.0003, Talal Alzahrani, MD, Ahmed Tashkandi, MD, Abdullah Sarkar, MD, Claudio Smuclovisky, MD, James P. Earls, MD and Andrew D. Choi, MD, from the Division of Cardiology, The George Washington University School of Medicine, Washington, DC, USA; Department of Medicine, University of Miami, Miami, FL, USA; Diagnostic Imaging Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA and the Department of Radiology, The George Washington University School of Medicine, Washington, DC, USA consider practical clinical applications of cardiac computed tomography-derived fractional flow reserve.

Related Stories

In the past decade, advances in coronary computed tomography angiography (CTA) technology have resulted in high sensitivity and negative predictive value in detecting coronary artery disease (CAD) compared with invasive coronary angiography, particularly for patients with mild or severe stenosis. However, anatomical evaluation of CAD by CTA has modest specificity for patients with intermediate-grade stenoses. The recent development of the use of cardiac computed tomography-derived fractional flow reserve (FFR-CT) seeks to address this gap as a proposed method of functional assessment of CAD by CTA. In this article the authors mix common clinical cases with the current technical methods, validation, outcomes, and registry studies as well as the technical, financial and research limitations of FFRCT analysis to guide the cardiac imaging specialist in evaluating this technique. FFR-CT analysis may help reduce additive functional testing for the smaller proportion of patients with intermediate stenosis undergoing coronary CTA where the atherosclerosis significance is uncertain.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

