Dog ownership strongly linked to DNA make-up, says new study

May 17 2019

A surprising new study shows that the difference in genetic blueprint explains more than 50% of the variation between those who choose to own dogs and those who don’t.

Shutterstock | 4 PM production

While dogs, being the earliest domesticated animals, are thought to have been part of the human household for 15,000 years, not all humans own them. The reason for this difference is explained to a very large extent by heritable factors, namely, the DNA make-up of the individual.

The current Swedish-British study exploited the largest data registry on twins in the world, viz., the Swedish Twin Registry, to tease out the differing influences of environment and genetics on dog ownership. Twin studies are particularly suited for this type of research, since identical twins have exactly the same DNA while non-identical twins share about half their genetic make-up.

In this study, the researchers looked at over 35,000 pairs of twins. They first examined the concordance of dog ownership between the two members of each twin pair, and then classified this based on whether the twins were identical or not.

They found that identical twins display much higher rates of agreement in the area of dog ownership compared to non-identical twins. This led them to conclude that the human behavior of choosing to own a dog is largely dictated by one’s genes.

Lead author Tove Fall says the study findings could help understand many facets of how and why dogs and humans have had such a long history of association.

Although dogs and other pets are common household members across the globe, little is known how they impact our daily life and health. Perhaps some people have a higher innate propensity to care for a pet than others,”

Tove Fall, Lead Author.

Related Stories

Many older studies have reported on the benefits of having a dog, such as an improved sense of well-being and better health. With the current research, the reasons for such benefits appear, in part at least, to depend on the genetics of the individual, as co-author Carl Westgarth points out.

The question as to which genes are related to dog ownership is now open, and will be the focus of future studies. In addition, researchers will try to work out how these genes are linked to other personality traits, and to factors that also determine the choice of owning a dog, like allergy.

These kind of twin studies demonstrate for the first time that genetics and environment play about equal roles in determining dog ownership. The next obvious step is to try to identify which genetic variants affect this choice and how they relate to personality traits and other factors such as allergy.”

Patrik Magnusson, Senior Author.

Other scientists working in the field of human and animal interaction are also excited about using genetic information to explore the reasons behind this ancient human choice to domesticate and own pet dogs, and the further research avenues it opens up.

Co-author Keith Dobney comments: “The study has major implications for understanding the deep and enigmatic history of dog domestication. Decades of archaeological research have helped us construct a better picture of where and when dogs entered into the human world, but modern and ancient genetic data are now allowing us to directly explore why and how?"

This research was published in Scientific Reports on May 17, 2019.

Source:

Eurekalert

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research opens possibility of using sperm taken from testicles to overcome infertility
Scientists identify how cells make choice between various mechanisms to repair DNA
Cause of cancer is 'written' in our DNA as unique 'fingerprints'
Study finds specific mechanism that protects cells from natural DNA errors
Experts to present tumor DNA, breast and jaw reconstruction studies at PSRC annual meeting
Circulating tumor DNA can help detect treatment options for ovarian cancer subtype
DNA rearrangement may predict poor outcomes in multiple myeloma
Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Physician training makes doctors' DNA to age six times faster than normal