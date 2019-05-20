First Footage of T-Cells Training To Fight Pathogens Revealed

Lois Zoppi, BAMay 20 2019

Immunologists at The University of Texas at Austin have recorded visuals of T-cells learning what kind of cells to ignore when fighting pathogens, to ensure they do not attack healthy cells and tissues when fighting disease. It is the first time that this process has been captured on video.

For the first time ever, UT Austin researchers captured the process in which developing killer T-cells (purple and white) are tested by dendritic cells (yellow), and others, to see if they react to normal proteins from the body. This safety check insures that the T-cells don't harm normal cells in the body and cause autoimmune disorders.

T-cells are a type of white blood cell. They circulate the body searching for infections and other pathogens, and are essential to the human body.

T-cells are split into two distinct groups: killer T-cells, and helper T-cells. Killer T-cells are able to detect infected or cancerous cells by scanning the surface of the cell. Helper T-cells trigger immune responses. T-cells are able to recognize pathogens they encountered years ago, as well as naturally destroy cancerous cells and virally or bacterially infected cells.

An author of the study and an associate professor, Lauren Ehrlich explained the role T-cells carry out in the body.

T-cells have the daunting task of recognizing and fighting off all of the diverse pathogens that we encounter throughout our lives, while avoiding attacking our own healthy tissue. These cells mature in the thymus, an organ just above the heart, where they ‘get educated’ to not attack the body.”

Professor Lauren Ehrlich

Related Stories

The novel footage was captured by Ehrlich and postdoctoral researcher Jessica Lancaster, and was published in Nature Communications. To film the process, Ehrlich and Lancaster used two powerful lasers that fired in short pulses and scanned a portion of live tissue every 15 seconds.

A mouse model was used for the study, with the footage being captured in the thymus, a lymphoid organ found above the heart. This reconstructed the positions and movements of the cells, along with their intracellular signalling.

They were able to see that during a T-cells maturation process, other cells in the thymus help them to come into contact with a wide range of normal human proteins that they will need to ignore when fighting pathogens and triggering immune responses.

The researchers were able to gain more insight into how cells work collaboratively in the thymus and teach the maturing T-cells to self-destruct if they fail in carrying out their role correctly.

Ehrlich believes that this new imaging technique may lead the way to a better understanding of the processes that occur in the thymus. This deeper understanding may progress research in autoimmune disorders such as Type 1 diabetes, along with the risks of autoimmune disorders in people who have undergone bone marrow transplants. T-cells are often overactive in these situations, and can attack healthy cells by accident. This new imaging technique is not only a scientific first, but an important step into understanding autoimmune disorders.

Sources:

Posted in: Cell Biology | Histology & Microscopy | Fluorescence

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Lois Zoppi

Written by

Lois Zoppi

Lois is a freelance copywriter based in the UK. She graduated from the University of Sussex with a BA in Media Practice, having specialized in screenwriting. She maintains a focus on anxiety disorders and depression and aims to explore other areas of mental health including dissociative disorders such as maladaptive daydreaming.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Zoppi, Lois. (2019, May 20). First Footage of T-Cells Training To Fight Pathogens Revealed. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 20, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190520/First-Footage-of-T-Cells-Training-To-Fight-Pathogens-Revealed.aspx.

  • MLA

    Zoppi, Lois. "First Footage of T-Cells Training To Fight Pathogens Revealed". News-Medical. 20 May 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190520/First-Footage-of-T-Cells-Training-To-Fight-Pathogens-Revealed.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Zoppi, Lois. "First Footage of T-Cells Training To Fight Pathogens Revealed". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190520/First-Footage-of-T-Cells-Training-To-Fight-Pathogens-Revealed.aspx. (accessed May 20, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Zoppi, Lois. 2019. First Footage of T-Cells Training To Fight Pathogens Revealed. News-Medical, viewed 20 May 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190520/First-Footage-of-T-Cells-Training-To-Fight-Pathogens-Revealed.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New tool provides standards for describing characteristics and use of cell therapies
Understanding neurotoxic side effects of CAR T-cell therapy
Study: Type 2 diabetes linked to elevated risk of several cancers
Routine screening for SCD among refugees could help prevent life-threatening complications
Innovative system for treating type 1 diabetes mellitus
Type 1 diabetes symptoms are not recognized early enough among children in Quebec
Immune system discovery could inform the development of new stem cell therapies
Researchers identify new molecular mechanism causing rheumatoid arthritis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Innovative transplantation technique helps find early signs of type 1 diabetes