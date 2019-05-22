Ziath announces opening of direct operations in the U.S.

Instrumentation control and information management product specialists - Ziath has announced the opening of direct operations in the US with the appointment of a general manager.

The company stated that the move is part of its drive for international expansion and will better enable it to serve the US laboratory automation community particularly in the areas of compound management, high throughput screening, forensics, cannabis testing and biobanking / biorepository.

Steve Knight, Commercial Director for Ziath said:

We welcome Landon Diaz as our new US general manager with his considerable experience of the laboratory automation industry and background in life sciences. Landon has impressed us when working together on projects in the past with his commitment to quality and excellence. He will be responsible for driving Ziath's business expansion in the US, managing our local demonstration facility and for supporting our existing customer base."

Landon Diaz commented: