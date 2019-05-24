UNC program earns recognition as 'best evidence for impact' on obesity prevention in young children

May 24 2019

A March 2019 brief by Healthy Eating Research, a national program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, states that NAPSACC has the "best evidence for impact" on obesity prevention in young children. Developed by the Children's Healthy Weight Research Group at the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, NAPSACC is an evidence-based program with a proven track record of reducing childhood obesity risk. It guides child care providers through a five-step process to help them create environments that foster healthy eating and physical activity. The brief recommends NAPSACC's incorporation into a state's existing Quality Rating and Improvement Systems as a way to maximize its reach, concluding that the program "shows the best evidence for impact on early childhood obesity risk among interventions specifically targeted to children under five."

Research has shown that NAPSACC helps child care providers create meaningful changes. These healthier environments, in turn, lead to children who eat a healthier diet, are more active and are less likely to be overweight or obese. We are delighted that NAPSACC has been recommended to policymakers. Since 2014, we have been working with an online version of the program, Go NAPSACC, which can make the program even easier and cheaper for states to use. With these savings, we expect that Go NAPSACC would be even more cost effective than the original program."

Dr. Dianne Ward, director of the Children's Healthy Weight Research Group

Related Stories

Healthy Eating Research created the brief in partnership with the Childhood Obesity Intervention Cost-Effectiveness Study (CHOICES) at the Harvard T. Chan School of Public Health. Findings are based on research by CHOICES, which modeled the costs and health outcomes of various interventions over a 10-year period. CHOICES researchers projected that implementation of Go NAPSACC through state Quality Rating and Improvement Systems could result in 38,000 fewer cases of childhood obesity by 2025.

Go NAPSACC is currently in use by 20 states and continuing to expand. State agencies, such as public health departments or child care monitoring programs, can enroll in the program to receive access to the full set of online tools. Child care providers who are located in states not yet enrolled can also contact the Go NAPSACC team to express their interest in the program.

Source:

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Office of Research Communication

Posted in: Child Health News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Rural dwellers could be driving the obesity epidemic
Scientists examine hormonal links between diet and obesity
Common genetic variant associated with increased food intake and weight gain
Obesity in early pregnancy related to higher risks of pregnancy complications
AI coach feasible and useful for behavioral counseling of teens in weight-loss program
Researchers design resource manual to assess physical fitness, detect obesity among pre-school children
Circadian rhythm plays a part in weight loss
Obesity and emotional problems tend to develop hand-in-hand from age 7

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals important role for psychological distress and emotional eating in obesity