Join Us For testXpo- International Forum for Materials Testing This Fall!

ZwickRoell is pleased to invite you to the premier event in materials testing for the medical and pharmaceutical industry. Join us this October 14-17 in Germany for the 28th international testXpo at ZwickRoell Headquarters in Ulm.

This year’s event will feature over 200 exhibits for a wide range of industries and applications. One of our nine industry centers is dedicated to the Medical and Pharmaceutical industry. This industry is characterized by high requirements to comply with laws and regulations, and ZwickRoell continues to adapt to these requirements by offering numerous standardized and individual testing solutions. In addition to solutions for syringes and autoinjectors, we offer testing machines for biomechanics and pharmaceutical packaging.

ZwickRoell products on display for the Medical and Pharmaceutical industry include for example:

zwickiLine Materials Testing Machine Testing of syringe components Multi-station syringe test (semi-automatic) Glide force test on urological and cardiovascular catheters with thermoregulation bath (horizontal test system)

Electrodynamic Materials Testing Machine Fatigue tests on dental implants Fatigue testing of spinal implants to ASTM F1717-09 with electrodynamic testing machine LTM Test on hip prostheses to ASTM F2068

Table-top Testing Machine with Torsion Drive Test on prefilled syringes Luer lock adaptor collar torque resistance Luer lock rigid tip cap unscrewing torque Testing on bone screws to ASTM F543



Our ZwickRoell experts look forward to discussing on how intelligent testing ensures reliable test results for your unique application.

Moreover, you can learn about current trends in quality assurance and R&D in more than 50 presentations. They are held by guest lecturers as well as ZwickRoell engineers and product managers. This annual event also provides you with the chance to network with over 2,000 visitors—all within the field of materials testing.

View our YouTube video for a look at past testXpos.

For more information, visit the testXpo website or contact us directly at [email protected].