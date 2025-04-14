A new approach to morning wakefulness using sunlight

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityApr 14 2025

Sleep is a necessary part of people's daily routine, but modern lifestyles and technology have ushered in an era of decreased rest time and subsequent fatigue. Further, the bedroom environment, such as light, sound, and temperature, is important for a good night's sleep, though this is often neglected in residential architecture.

In search of a conclusive remedy, common sleep studies use artificial light that is easy to control. Osaka Metropolitan University researchers, however, believe natural light could be more effective for re-creating actual living environments.

To test this, Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology student Xiaorui Wang and Professor Daisuke Matsushita led a team in examining whether introducing moderate light into the bedroom just before waking would improve morning wakefulness. Using light-shielding curtains and motorized closing devices, a comparative experiment was conducted on 19 participants under three conditions: natural light for 20 minutes before waking up (IA), natural light from dawn until waking up (IB), and no natural light before waking up (CC). After each session, participants' sleepiness, alertness, and fatigue were measured with an electrocardiogram, electroencephalogram, and a survey.

Results revealed that participants were less sleepy in IA and IB conditions than in CC. In addition, IA was found to be one of the most effective methods for improving wakefulness, as too much light in IB caused adverse effects.

In the future, we hope to control natural light in the sleep environment as it changes with the seasons and time of day, and to clarify how to introduce natural light that is suitable for a more comfortable awakening."

Professor Daisuke Matsushita, Osaka Metropolitan University

The findings were published in Building and Environment.

 

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Wang, X., et al. (2025). Natural light control to improve awakening quality. Building and Environment. doi.org/10.1016/j.buildenv.2025.112733.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Heavy menstrual bleeding could be a key cause of fatigue during menopause
Can red meat help women improve iron levels? New study suggests modest benefits
Study shows long-term benefits of medicinal cannabis for chronic health conditions
Exercise helps retired adults combat mental fatigue
Targeted rehab exercises improve lung health and mobility in long COVID patients
Pregnancy linked to lower long COVID risk in study of over 70,000 women
Scientists engineer promising vaccine target for Lyme disease
Caffeine and beetroot juice beat fatigue in repeated high-intensity runs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
COVID-19 vaccines may cut risk of long COVID