Saunas induce as much physical strain as moderate exercise

Dr. Liji Thomas, MDJun 13 2019

Most people assume that their blood pressure falls after a sauna, which is why this is often thought of as relaxing. This may be true in the long-term, but during the sauna session itself, surprisingly, the blood pressure rises just as if you were having a short moderately strenuous workout, according to a new study. This increases the workload on the heart.

In new research, at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) in collaboration with the Medical Center Berlin (MCB), 19 participants were sent first to a sauna for a 25-minute session. Their blood pressure and heart rate was measured both before and after the sauna bath, and during the 30-minute rest period that followed. Both parameters showed a steady rise above the baseline.  

Research shows saunas induce as much physical strain as moderate exercise. Image Credit: Robert Kneschke
Research shows saunas induce as much physical strain as moderate exercise. Image Credit: Robert Kneschke

The second part of the study saw the volunteers completing a short session on an exercise bicycle while the blood pressure and heart rate measurements were repeated. This session was carried out on a separate day from the sauna visit. The exercise was estimated to put a load of about 100 watts on the body. The researchers observed the same level of increase in blood pressure and heart rate during both the sauna session and the bicycle exercise test. In effect, therefore, a sauna is also a short-term physical stressor for the body.

Conventional medical wisdom assumes that the heat experienced during a sauna visit causes the blood vessels to dilate, leading to a continuous reduction of blood pressure. For this reason, doctors advise those with cardiovascular problems or with already low blood pressure to keep away, to avoid the risk of fainting because of further decreases in the blood pressure.

This may not have been based on actual research, concludes the study. Dr Sascha Ketelhut, lead author, says, “it is important to distinguish between the acute effects of a sauna session and the effects that were noted during the rest period after the sauna session. Many previous assumptions have been made about the acute effects of sauna use, but so far little research has been done.”

Related Stories

The actual measurements showed that both systolic and diastolic blood pressure went up progressively and significantly, but then decreased to below the baseline after the sauna. The heart rate also showed a continuous rise during the sauna phase, resulting in higher oxygen consumption by the heart muscle. However, this also went down steadily following the sauna. The changes during the sauna bath were equivalent to the demands placed on the body by moderate exercise, of about 60-100 watts.

On the other hand, the short-term physical strain of a sauna visit, caused by heat exposure, is unlikely to do any harm, according to Ketelhut, if due caution is observed. She says, “Saunas can actually be used by anyone who can tolerate moderate physical stress without discomfort. However, people with low blood pressure should be cautious afterwards, as their blood pressure may then fall below the levels registered before the sauna visit.”

Earlier studies showed cardiovascular benefits with sauna use, but their measurements focused on the long-term physical changes. Indeed, following the sauna, the study participants had a lower heart rate and blood pressure than at baseline. The current study shows that these positive effects are equivalent to those induced by moderate exercise, and are indeed attributable to the physical effects produced during the sauna.

However, the profuse sweating that occurs during a sauna session is not an important cause of weight loss, as only fluids are removed from the body. In fact, these need to be replaced as early as possible. Ketelhut comments on the sweating: “The effect is too low as there is no muscle activity. Although we lose weight in the sauna, but these are just the fluids that we sweat out. One should rehydrate after a sauna session, though."

The study was recently published in the international journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine.

Source:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2019, June 13). Saunas induce as much physical strain as moderate exercise. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 13, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190613/Saunas-induce-as-much-physical-strain-as-moderate-exercise.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Saunas induce as much physical strain as moderate exercise". News-Medical. 13 June 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190613/Saunas-induce-as-much-physical-strain-as-moderate-exercise.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Saunas induce as much physical strain as moderate exercise". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190613/Saunas-induce-as-much-physical-strain-as-moderate-exercise.aspx. (accessed June 13, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2019. Saunas induce as much physical strain as moderate exercise. News-Medical, viewed 13 June 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190613/Saunas-induce-as-much-physical-strain-as-moderate-exercise.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Physical activity may help adolescents sleep longer, more efficiently
High-intensity interval training may improve heart function in adults with type 2 diabetes
Prescribing fitness apps to help cancer survivors increase their physical activity levels
Study suggests exercise as new primary prescription for psychiatric patients
ESSA’s position statement on exercise guidelines for people with cancer
Regular endurance exercise leads to high Nrf2 nuclear translocation, DNA binding activity
Hot water therapy as effective as exercise for individuals with peripheral artery disease
Home-based exercise program reduces subsequent falls in high-risk seniors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Distractions and exercise may be key to managing chronic pain