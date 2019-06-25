Cherwell to launch new Redipor Broth Kit at APDM

Cherwell Laboratories, specialists in products for process validation and environmental monitoring, will be introducing a new Redipor® Broth Kit at the Aseptic Preparation and Dispensing Medicines (APDM) Training Course, 8-12th July. At the Leeds Trinity University located course and exhibition, Cherwell will be exhibiting a selection of its prepared media, including its brand new Redipor Universal Operator Broth Transfer Kit, and microbial air samplers.

Cherwell’s new Redipor® Universal Operator Broth Transfer Kit

The new Redipor Universal Operator Broth Transfer Kit provides all the key elements required to carry out an operator aseptic broth transfer test, making it very relevant to delegates attending the APDM course. This test is a standard assessment for operators engaged in the aseptic processing of medicines prior to undertaking aseptic preparation activities, as well as for routine operator monitoring.

The kit comprises of: a 50ml Tryptic Soy Broth (TSB) injection vial; three empty 30 ml sterile injection vials; a 100ml TSB broth bag and one 10 ml TSB ampoule. The EVA infusion bag included is particularly appropriate to TPN compounding. All components are supplied by Cherwell Laboratories in a purpose-made corrugated plastic box, for ease of use.

Andrew Barrow, Sales Manager, Cherwell Laboratories, who will be attending the event commented:

For some years we have been supplying many different presentations of broth for media fill simulations, including our customers’ own bespoke containers. This year we have introduced the Redipor Operator Broth Transfer Kit as a standard kit which can be easily ordered from us ‘off the shelf’, as requested by the NHS.”

The 4-day APDM course is organized by the NHS Technical Specialists Education and Training Group (NHS TSET) and the University of Leeds. Designed to meet the training needs of personnel engaged in the aseptic processing of medicines, the course covers the principles and practice of asepsis and provides an update on knowledge of standards, practices and quality assurance arrangements relating to the aseptic preparation and dispensing of medicines.

Representatives from Cherwell Laboratories will be available during the course’s co-located exhibition, held on days two and three, to discuss how they can help with microbiological QA/QC and monitoring applications. Cherwell’s product and services portfolio has developed over the years to meet changing customer and regulatory requirements. Its Redipor® range of prepared culture media offers a vast selection of contact plates and Petri dishes, plus liquid media in a variety of formats.

Cherwell also supplies microbial air samplers for a variety of environmental monitoring applications, including cleanroom, compressed air/gas and isolator monitoring. Supported by an experienced in-house engineering department, Cherwell’s SAS air samplers offer a convenient, robust and reliable solution to environmental monitoring needs.