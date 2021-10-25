Cherwell announces ANT Medikal in Turkey as distributor for Redipor microbiological culture media range

Cherwell Laboratories, manufacturer of Redipor® prepared culture media, announces that it has added ANT Medikal, in Turkey, to its international distribution network for the Redipor range, as part of the company’s continued strategic focus on building its overseas markets.

Cherwell continues to grow its international distribution network for its Redipor® microbiological culture media range by appointing ANT Medikal in Turkey. Image Credit: Cherwell Laboratories

ANT Medikal is a specialist distributor of laboratory equipment throughout Turkey. Operating out of Istanbul, it supplies medical and pharmaceutical testing equipment, and now Redipor prepared media. Mirroring Cherwell’s customer and quality focused approach, ANT Medikal and its team of professionals, strive to ensure that the service and products that they supply to laboratories are of the highest quality.

We are very proud to have ANT Medikal joining our distributor partnership and working with them to become one of the most effective and largest diagnostic companies in Turkey. ANT Medikal has a proven track record within the environmental monitoring space in the Turkish market, making our Redipor prepared media range an ideal addition to its offerings. It is a great collaborative opportunity for both Cherwell and ANT Medikal, with some exciting new products to bring to the Turkish market.”

Emma Millburn, Director of Sales, Cherwell Laboratories

Cherwell’s network of expert international distributors is built from partners who have been carefully selected to ensure they have the ability to deliver the same quality service enjoyed by UK Redipor customers. This network has been growing in recent years and already covers Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Denmark, Italy, Northern Ireland, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden and Taiwan.

Cherwell’s Redipor microbiological culture media range is mainly focused on the needs for environmental monitoring (EM), sterility testing and operator and process validations in pharmaceutical and related industries. The high-quality prepared media range includes petri dishes and contact plates, plus bottled media, injection vials and DIN bottles and broth bags and ampoules.  

Enabling the successful outsourcing of prepared media supply, all Redipor products are subjected to a full array of QC tests, including comprehensive growth tests, with detailed QC certification supplied for every batch. Its flexible production methods and managed stock levels allow Cherwell to deliver cost-effective, in-time solutions for both large and small customers alike.

Cherwell to showcase new ImpactAir ISO-90 microbial air sampler at Pharmig