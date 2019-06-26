Tips, tricks and solutions for effective sample management

Sample management is the selecting, collecting, storage, and retrieval of samples and their inherent data. It is a fundamental part of quality control in a laboratory and, if overlooked, can have costly and time-consuming repercussions.

An informative and unbiased guide is now available that addresses key topics including: What is sample management? ; Why is effective sample management important? ; Problems arising from sample mismanagement ; Top tips for tube selection and labelling ; Top tips for sample collection ; Top tips for barcode scanning and Top tips for sample tracking. The importance of an effective sample management system cannot be overstated. For laboratories of all sizes, implementing a comprehensive sample management system is essential for ensuring workflow efficiency, experiment accuracy, and sample quality.