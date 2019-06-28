Junior doctors vote in favor of contract changes

Junior doctor members of the BMA have voted overwhelmingly in favor in the referendum to support improvements to the 2016 contract. 9,449 junior doctors, which is 82% of those who voted, showed their support of contract changes. These changes will see several benefits, including overall increases in pay and for working weekends and late shifts; improvements to junior doctors’ wellbeing and safety and, to the ability to formally raise concerns when they miss out on training because of rostering problems.

The contract will see an investment of £90 million over the next four years plus an average 2% pay uplift each year for four years.

The chair of the BMA junior doctors committee Dr Jeeves Wijesuriya said:

This vote indicates that junior doctors recognize not only the major victories the BMA has secured – for example, enhanced shared parental leave for trainees and extra funding for rest and fatigue facilities around the country; but that through a new collaborative, constructive negotiation process that has learned from the mistakes of the past, we have made major strides towards a better future for all junior doctors. There is of course a great deal more that needs to be done to improve the wellbeing and working lives of junior doctors, and the junior doctors committee will remain at the forefront of campaigns for a better funded, well-staffed and publicly run health service.”

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said:

I am delighted that we have successfully brought to an end the junior doctors dispute with this landmark agreement. Junior doctors overwhelmingly backed our multi-year deal which recognizes their dedication to patients and our nation’s health. Improved working conditions and an 8.2% four year pay rise will give junior doctors and current medical students the support they fully deserve.”

Once ratified at the junior doctors committee meeting on the 2nd July, this will finally end the long running dispute with employers and government and the resumption of collective bargaining.