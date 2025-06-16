‘Not accountable to anyone’: As insurers issue denials, some patients run out of options

By the time Eric Tennant was diagnosed in 2023 with a rare cancer of the bile ducts, the disease had spread to his bones. He weighed 97 pounds and wasn't expected to survive a year with stage 4 cancer.

Two years later, grueling rounds of chemotherapy have slowed the cancer's progress, even as it has continued to spread. But chemotherapy has also ravaged Tennant's body and his quality of life.

Recently, however, the 58-year-old had reason to hope things would improve. Last fall, his wife, Rebecca, learned of a relatively new, noninvasive procedure called histotripsy, which uses targeted ultrasound waves to destroy tumors in the liver. The treatment could extend his life and buy him more downtime between rounds of chemotherapy.

Early this year, Tennant's oncologist agreed he was a good candidate since the largest tumor in his body is in his liver. But that's when his family began fighting another adversary: their health insurer, which decided the treatment was "not medically necessary," according to insurance paperwork.

Health insurers issue millions of denials every year. And like the Tennants, many patients find themselves stuck in a convoluted appeals process marked by long wait times, frustrating customer service encounters, and decisions by medical professionals they've never met who may lack relevant training.

Recent federal and state efforts, as well as changes undertaken by insurance companies themselves, have attempted to improve a 50-year-old system that disproportionately burdens some of the sickest patients at the worst times. And yet many doctors complain that insurance denials are worse than ever as the use of prior authorization has ramped up in recent years, reporting by KFF Health News and NBC News found.

When the Tennant family was told histotripsy would cost $50,000 and insurance wouldn't cover it, they appealed the denial four times.

"It's a big mess," said Rebecca Tennant, who described feeling like a pingpong ball, bouncing between the insurer and various health care companies involved in the appeals process.

"There's literally nothing we can do to get them to change," she said in an April interview with KFF Health News. "They're, like, not accountable to anyone."

While the killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson in December incited a fresh wave of public fury about denials, there is almost no hope of meaningful change on the horizon, said Jay Pickern, an assistant professor of health services administration at Auburn University.

"You would think the murder of a major health insurance CEO on the streets of New York in broad daylight would be a major watershed moment," Pickern said. Yet, once the news cycle died down, "everything went back to the status quo."

Back in West Virginia, Eric and Rebecca Tennant say they are realistic about Eric's prognosis.

They never expected histotripsy to cure his cancer. At best, the procedure could buy him more time and might allow him to take an extended break from chemotherapy. That makes it worth trying, they said.

As a safety instructor with the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health Safety and Training, Eric Tennant is a state employee and is insured by West Virginia's Public Employees Insurance Agency.

As the Tennants pleaded with the state insurance agency to cover histotripsy, they faced a list of other companies involved in the decision, including UMR, a UnitedHealthcare subsidiary that contracts with West Virginia to manage the public employee plans, and MES Peer Review Services, a Massachusetts company that upheld the insurer's decision in March, citing that histotripsy is "unproven in this case and is not medically necessary."

None of their appeals worked. After KFF Health News and NBC News reached out to West Virginia's Public Employees Insurance Agency with questions for this article, the agency changed its mind, explaining the insurer had consulted with medical experts to further evaluate the case.

"This decision reflects a rare and exceptional situation" and does not represent a change in the Public Employees Insurance Agency’s overall coverage policies," Director Brent Wolfingbarger said in a prepared statement to KFF Health News.

In a separate prepared statement, UnitedHealthcare spokesperson Eric Hausman said the company sympathizes with "anyone navigating through life-threatening care decisions."

"Currently, there is no evidence that histotripsy is as effective as alternative treatment options available," he said in late May, after the earlier insurance denials were reversed, "and its impact on survival or cancer recurrence is unknown."

MES Peer Review Services did not respond to a request for an interview.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Tennant worries it might be too late. She said her husband was first evaluated for histotripsy in February. But his health has recently taken a turn for the worse. In late May and early June, she said, he spent five days in the hospital after developing heart and lung complications.

Eric Tennant is no longer considered a viable candidate for histotripsy, his wife said, although the Tennants are hopeful that will change if his health improves. Scans scheduled for July will determine whether his cancer has continued to progress. Rebecca Tennant blames her husband's insurance plan for wasting months of their time.

"Time is precious," she said. "They know he has stage 4 cancer, and it's almost like they don't care if he lives or dies."

NBC News health and medical unit producer Jason Kane and correspondent Erin McLaughlin contributed to this report.