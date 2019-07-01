Wake Forest Baptist Health receives $1.6 million grant to test iPad colon cancer screening app

Jul 1 2019

Doctors know that screening for colorectal cancer reduces mortality. However, more than one-third of age-eligible Americans go unscreened every year even though colon cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

In an effort to increase colorectal screenings, doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Health developed a specially designed iPad application that allows patients to order a colon cancer screening test while waiting at the doctor's office before a routine primary care visit.

Called mobile Patient Technology for Health-CRC (mPATH-CRC), the iPad app informs patients of their need for screening, helps them make a screening decision, lets them "self-order" a screening test and sends automated electronic messages to help them complete their chosen test.

Findings from a previous randomized trial of 450 patients published in the April 2018 edition of the journal Annals of Internal Medicine showed that use of the mPATH-CRC app doubled the proportion of patients who completed their colorectal screening.

Now thanks to a $1.6 million grant from the National Cancer Institute, mPATH-CRC will be tested in 28 primary care clinics in North Carolina and Kentucky.

While hundreds of mobile health apps have been developed in recent years, the best strategies for incorporating apps in routine primary care remain unknown.

Patients often have down time while they are waiting for their doctor. Our mPATH-CRC app makes good use of that currently wasted time by empowering patients with the tools and information they need to get the colorectal cancer screening test that is right for them."

Study's principal investigator, David Miller, M.D., professor of internal medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health

This five-year project is designed to determine the optimal way to implement mPATH-CRC and other technology-based programs in community-based primary care practices, increasing the use of life-saving screening tests and improving the delivery of medical care.

Source:

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

3D mammograms increasing in popularity for breast cancer screening in the USA
Introduction of default physician order reduces unnecessary imaging for cancer patients
Study finds new cancer driver which is fast, furious and loud
New diagnostic test could end unnecessary chemotherapy for breast cancer
Patients with biliary tract cancer have altered genetic architecture in immune system
Researchers use genetically manipulated virus to combat prostate cancer
Protein linked to malignant melanoma
Multiple Sclerosis patients may have greater risk of developing cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Harnessing the interactions between DNA, RNA, and proteins holds much promise for detecting biomarkers, diagnosing disease, and improving cancer-targeting therapeutics. Quantifying these interactions is essential for understanding and controlling their biomolecular mechanisms.

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sigma Chi announces new $20-million pledge to HCF for women's cancer research