Active sexual life linked with better quality of life in men with early Parkinson's disease

Jul 3 2019

New research published in the European Journal of Neurology indicates that an active sexual life is linked with lower disability and better quality of life in men with early Parkinson's disease.

The analysis included a subgroup of 355 patients from the PRIAMO (PaRkinson dIseAse non MOtor symptoms) study, who were followed for two years.

The findings should prompt specialists who treat patients with Parkinson's disease to periodically inquiry about their patients' sexual life. Additional studies are needed to confirm the study's findings in men and to explore whether such a relationship occurs in women with Parkinson's disease.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Picillo, M. et al. (2019) The PRIAMO study: active sexual life is associated with better motor and non‐motor outcomes in men with early Parkinson's disease. European Journal of Neurology. doi.org/10.1111/ene.13983.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover new drug target for chemically induced Parkinson's disease
Novel device could enable early diagnosis and treatment development for Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's disease: Servier and Oncodesign announce research and drug development partnership
Patients with bipolar disorder are seven times more likely to develop Parkinson's
New study analyzes impulsivity in Parkinson's patients treated with Deep Brain Stimulation
Study unravels how cancer medication works in brains of Parkinson's patients
People with bipolar disorder more likely to later develop Parkinson's disease
Study reveals vitamin B12 as inhibitor of key enzyme in hereditary Parkinson's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Harnessing the interactions between DNA, RNA, and proteins holds much promise for detecting biomarkers, diagnosing disease, and improving cancer-targeting therapeutics. Quantifying these interactions is essential for understanding and controlling their biomolecular mechanisms.

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Parkinson’s update - hydration, awareness and detection