PerkinElmer unveils CE-marked infectious disease immunoassays on EUROIMMUN random access instrument

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced the first two CE-marked chemiluminescence immunoassays (ChLIA) for the detection of anti-Borrelia (Lyme disease) and anti-EBV/EBNA (Epstein-Barr Virus) antibodies on its EUROIMMUN RA Analyzer 10 system.

The system, used in conjunction with the ChLIA products, functions as a compact automation solution in small- to medium-sized laboratories, or complements high-throughput-devices in large-sized laboratories. Test- and lot-specific information, including stored standard curves, are imported into the database by means of an RFID code, enabling error-free and convenient loading, along with efficient and secure test evaluation.

The EUROIMMUN RA Analyzer 10 allows continuous loading—also as part of a testing line—to ensure every sample is processed with minimal effort and shorter reaction times as a single determination. The ChLIA technology further minimizes reaction times, with total analysis in 30 minutes or less. In addition, the preferred processing of emergency (STAT) samples gives laboratories with different requirements and sample volumes unparalleled flexibility in their laboratory routine.

Lyme disease represents the most frequent tick-borne infection in the northern hemisphere, while EBV remains one of the most common human pathogens (herpesvirus 4) with a prevalence of up to 99%. Without treatment, Borrelia infections can lead to severe clinical symptoms. In case of EBV it is important to ensure early diagnosis due its high contagiousness. By introducing assays for the RA Analyzer 10, we’ve extended our already comprehensive portfolio of serological assays for Lyme disease and EBV diagnostics.” Wolfgang Schlumberger, Ph.D., CEO of EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer company

EUROIMMUN is widely recognized as a global leader in autoimmune testing and an emerging force in infectious disease, allergy and molecular genetic testing. Its expertise and capabilities extend across immunology, cell biology, histology, biochemistry and molecular biology.