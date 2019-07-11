PerkinElmer unveils CE-marked infectious disease immunoassays on EUROIMMUN random access instrument

Jul 11 2019

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced the first two CE-marked chemiluminescence immunoassays (ChLIA) for the detection of anti-Borrelia (Lyme disease) and anti-EBV/EBNA (Epstein-Barr Virus) antibodies on its EUROIMMUN RA Analyzer 10 system.

The system, used in conjunction with the ChLIA products, functions as a compact automation solution in small- to medium-sized laboratories, or complements high-throughput-devices in large-sized laboratories. Test- and lot-specific information, including stored standard curves, are imported into the database by means of an RFID code, enabling error-free and convenient loading, along with efficient and secure test evaluation.  

Related Stories

The EUROIMMUN RA Analyzer 10 allows continuous loading—also as part of a testing line—to ensure every sample is processed with minimal effort and shorter reaction times as a single determination. The ChLIA technology further minimizes reaction times, with total analysis in 30 minutes or less. In addition, the preferred processing of emergency (STAT) samples gives laboratories with different requirements and sample volumes unparalleled flexibility in their laboratory routine.

Lyme disease represents the most frequent tick-borne infection in the northern hemisphere, while EBV remains one of the most common human pathogens (herpesvirus 4) with a prevalence of up to 99%. Without treatment, Borrelia infections can lead to severe clinical symptoms. In case of EBV it is important to ensure early diagnosis due its high contagiousness. By introducing assays for the RA Analyzer 10, we’ve extended our already comprehensive portfolio of serological assays for Lyme disease and EBV diagnostics.”

Wolfgang Schlumberger, Ph.D., CEO of EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer company

EUROIMMUN is widely recognized as a global leader in autoimmune testing and an emerging force in infectious disease, allergy and molecular genetic testing. Its expertise and capabilities extend across immunology, cell biology, histology, biochemistry and molecular biology.

Source:

PerkinElmer

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PerkinElmer. (2019, July 11). PerkinElmer unveils CE-marked infectious disease immunoassays on EUROIMMUN random access instrument. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 11, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190711/PerkinElmer-unveils-CE-marked-infectious-disease-immunoassays-on-EUROIMMUN-random-access-instrument.aspx.

  • MLA

    PerkinElmer. "PerkinElmer unveils CE-marked infectious disease immunoassays on EUROIMMUN random access instrument". News-Medical. 11 July 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190711/PerkinElmer-unveils-CE-marked-infectious-disease-immunoassays-on-EUROIMMUN-random-access-instrument.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    PerkinElmer. "PerkinElmer unveils CE-marked infectious disease immunoassays on EUROIMMUN random access instrument". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190711/PerkinElmer-unveils-CE-marked-infectious-disease-immunoassays-on-EUROIMMUN-random-access-instrument.aspx. (accessed July 11, 2019).

  • Harvard

    PerkinElmer. 2019. PerkinElmer unveils CE-marked infectious disease immunoassays on EUROIMMUN random access instrument. News-Medical, viewed 11 July 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190711/PerkinElmer-unveils-CE-marked-infectious-disease-immunoassays-on-EUROIMMUN-random-access-instrument.aspx.

Suggested Reading

An Insider’s Guide to the chemagic™ Prime™ Junior Instrument
PerkinElmer announces availability of HER2Sense preclinical imaging agent
PerkinElmer to unveil innovative cancer research solutions at AACR meeting
PerkinElmer to showcase new mass spectrometry solutions at ASMS conference
Signature Genomics, ACMG Foundation honor Pittsburgh student with Travel Award
PerkinElmer to showcase new transformative assays and instrumentation at SLAS 2013
New automated workstation for enhanced process development of protein therapeutics
New PerkinElmer assay kits use AlphaLISA technology for biotherapeutic drug development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from PerkinElmer

See all content from PerkinElmer
You might also like... ×
PerkinElmer launches AxION iQT gas chromatography tandem mass spectrometer