Living a healthy lifestyle may help offset genetic risk of dementia

Jul 16 2019

Living a healthy lifestyle may help counteract a person’s genetic risk of dementia, according to new international research.

Living a healthy lifestyle may help offset genetic risk of dementia
Elina Hyppönen

The study was led by the University of Exeter in collaboration with researchers from the University of South Australia, the University of Michigan, the University of Oxford, published this week in JAMA and presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2019 in Los Angeles.

The research found the risk of dementia was 32 per cent lower in people with a high genetic risk if they had followed a healthy lifestyle, compared to those with an unhealthy lifestyle.

Participants with high genetic risk and an unfavorable lifestyle were almost three times more likely to develop dementia compared to those with a low genetic risk and favorable lifestyle.

Professor Elina Hyppönen, Director of UniSA’s Australian Centre for Precision Health, was a senior collaborator advising on genetic and statistical aspects of the study, and says:

Our results clearly show that in the context of dementia risk, it is possible to notably reduce the inherited risk by our own actions. Indeed, I was delighted to see the lifestyle choices which appear to work against dementia are those which we know to also be beneficial for reducing the risks of other chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and cancer.”

The study analyzed data from 196,383 adults of European ancestry aged 60 and older from UK Biobank. The researchers identified 1,769 cases of dementia over a follow-up period of eight years. The team grouped the participants into those with high, intermediate and low genetic risk for dementia.

To assess genetic risk, the researchers looked at previously published data and identified all known genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. Each genetic risk factor was weighted according to the strength of its association with Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr Elżbieta Kuźma, from the University of Exeter Medical School, says:

This is the first study to analyze the extent to which you may offset your genetic risk of dementia by living a healthy lifestyle. Our findings are exciting as they show we can take action to try to counteract our genetic risk for dementia. Sticking to a healthy lifestyle was associated with a reduced risk of dementia, regardless of the genetic risk.”

Related Stories

To assess lifestyle, researchers grouped participants into favorable, intermediate and unfavorable categories based on their self-reported diet, physical activity, smoking and alcohol consumption. The researchers considered no current smoking, regular physical activity, healthy diet and moderate alcohol consumption as healthy behaviors. The team found that living a healthy lifestyle was associated with a reduced dementia risk across all genetic risk groups.

Dr David Llewellyn, from the University of Exeter Medical School and the Alan Turing Institute, says:

This research delivers a really important message that undermines a fatalistic view of dementia. Some people believe it’s inevitable they’ll develop dementia because of their genetics. However, it appears that you may be able to substantially reduce your dementia risk by living a healthy lifestyle.”

The study was partly funded by Australia’s National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), and Prof Hyppönen anticipates further UniSA and NHMRC involvement in future related research.

“This study suggests that much of dementia is preventable,” Prof Hyppönen says. “There is a saying, that ‘what is good for your heart, is good for your brain’, and these results very much support that notion.

“We will be working further to establish pathways and drivers of dementia risk. What I find particularly exciting with these new studies is that we will be using hypothesis-free, large-scale data driven approaches, which are not limited by the current scientific understanding, and which therefore will have the potential to suggest new solutions and help to identify new ways to prevent dementia.”

Source:

University of South Australia

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Metformin use linked to lower risk of dementia in African Americans with type 2 diabetes
Genetic contribution to distractibility helps explain procrastination
Researchers identify gene mutations linked to leukemia in children with Down's syndrome
New study identifies eight genetic variants associated with anorexia nervosa
Fungal infection study identifies specific genetic vulnerability among Hmong people
Study: Treatment of psychosis can be targeted to specific genetic mutation
An active brain and body associated with reduced risk of dementia
A program of therapy and coping strategies works long-term for family dementia carers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Living with advanced breast cancer

There is a certain amount of debate surrounding the exact definition of advanced breast cancer (ABC). When we talk about clinical trials, it’s not easy to define.

Living with advanced breast cancer

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New app created to help people reduce exposure to anticholinergic medications