New Sanofi survey provides insight into the UK's self-care landscape

Results of a new Sanofi UK survey of 2,000 UK consumers born between 1981 and 1996 suggest millennials are confident self-carers from a healthy lifestyle perspective.

Of those questioned, 67% report feeling very or somewhat confident they maintain a good level of health through self-care. However, only a minority take self-care seriously with just one in three millennials surveyed looking for information on self-care at least once a week to inform self-care choices and purchases. Furthermore, when it comes to treating actual healthcare conditions, only 39% of UK millennials questioned feel well informed enough to stay healthy or treat a minor health condition.

This sentiment is echoed by UK healthcare professionals surveyed as part of a new global report entitled “Be Your Best 2019 – Empowering the Net Generation to Make the Most of Self-Care”. This report sheds light on the self-care perceptions and practices of this generation of millennials and healthcare practitioners across seven global markets, including the UK. Only 12% of UK GPs (n=75) and 23% of UK pharmacists (n=75) feel well informed about the options available for the people they treat to seek self-care solutions. In addition, 67% of UK GPs and pharmacists (n=150) think patients do not perform self-care sufficiently – despite information being available at their fingertips. Those healthcare practitioners surveyed also state that the reliance on online searches may paradoxically cause unnecessary worry.

This underlines the current challenge for policymakers and the NHS alike in encouraging patients and healthcare practitioners to transition to a self-care focused approach to prevention and treatment.