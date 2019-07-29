Check with your doctor before putting your child on a vegan diet, say experts

The British Nutrition Foundation (BNF) has released new guidelines on toddler nutrition in response to an increasing number of children being raised without any meat or animal-based products in their diet. The number of vegans in the UK is now as high as 1.2% of the population, or about 600,000.

The BNF advises asking your doctor about how to get the right vitamins and supplements on a vegan diet, with special attention to iron, calcium and vitamin B12, before making such a shift. Vegans are often deficient in these nutrients due to their lower availability in non-animal sources of food.

Child happy with broccoli in handsNina Firsova | Shutterstock

Heather Russell from the Vegan Society commented on the guidelines, saying that all parents should ensure a healthy diet for their children, vegan or not. Moreover, she underlines the fact that vegan diets can be healthy at all ages.  The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics also clarifies that a properly planned vegan diet can have positive effects on disease prevention and treatment.

The BNF guidelines are called the 5532-A-Day Guide, and contain the following recommendations:

  • 5 portions a day of starchy food (pasta, bread, grains)
  • 5 portions of fruit and vegetable
  • 3 portions of dairy-based food
  • 2 portions of protein

For vegan children, the number of protein portions is increased to 3.

Why get advice from your doctor?

BNF Science Director Sara Stanner warned of possible issues with diet planning in young children, saying:

Even when parents know which foods should form part of a healthy diet, it can sometimes be difficult to know what sized portion is suitable for a young child, and how often they should be eating from the different food groups each day.”

Nutritional expert Lily Soutter concurred, saying that children have proportionally higher energy demands and nutritional requirements, which may not be always fulfilled by traditional vegan diets. She points out that the high fiber content of vegan diets may limit the amount the child eats before becoming full, which can reduce the total intake of calories and nutrients. This could cause stunted growth in some cases.

Related Stories

She, along with BNF experts, recommends that vegans eat more nuts and seeds, bananas, and healthy fats, in various forms, to prevent this.

Vegan diets can provide all the recommended nutrients for children

In response to the BNF’s recommendation on GP-advised vitamins and mineral supplements for vegan children, dietitian Heather Russell points out that every breastfed infant gets vitamin D drops from birth onwards.

After that, vitamin A, C and D supplements are advised for all breastfed infants or those who take less than 500 ml of formula a day from 6 months to 5 years. Fortified foods can be used to supply vitamin B12 and iodine, and fortified milk alternatives to supply adequate calcium and riboflavin.

Variety is essential when it comes to a healthy vegan childhood diet. This includes high-energy foods like bananas and avocados, vegetable oils and butters made from nuts and seeds, as well as hummus. Good vegan protein sources include tofu and other soybean products, lentils and beans as well as other legumes, and nuts and seeds, taken in 3 portions a day.

Iron can be obtained from whole grains, dark leafy vegetables, legumes, fortified breakfast cereals, and dried fruits such as figs and apricots. Iron and zinc are also found in tofu, a soybean product. Iron absorption is enhanced by including vitamin C sources in each meal, such as cabbage, mango, pepper or broccoli.

Calcium is present in dark leafy vegetables and fortified milk alternatives like soy drinks or soy formula.

Vitamin A can be obtained from carrots and sweet potatoes, among other foods which are rich in carotenoid compounds.

Stanner emphasizes cutting down sugary foods and diluting fruit juices while simultaneously offering them only at mealtimes since the acid and sugar content promotes dental decay.

Childhood nutrition guides reviewed by a pediatric dietitian are available at vegansociety.com/nutrition. If a parent has concerns about their child's diet, we recommend that they talk to their doctor about seeing a dietitian for expert advice.”

Heather Russell, Vegan Society

Sources:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2019, July 29). Check with your doctor before putting your child on a vegan diet, say experts. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 29, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190729/Check-with-your-doctor-before-putting-your-child-on-a-vegan-diet-say-experts.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Check with your doctor before putting your child on a vegan diet, say experts". News-Medical. 29 July 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190729/Check-with-your-doctor-before-putting-your-child-on-a-vegan-diet-say-experts.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Check with your doctor before putting your child on a vegan diet, say experts". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190729/Check-with-your-doctor-before-putting-your-child-on-a-vegan-diet-say-experts.aspx. (accessed July 29, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2019. Check with your doctor before putting your child on a vegan diet, say experts. News-Medical, viewed 29 July 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190729/Check-with-your-doctor-before-putting-your-child-on-a-vegan-diet-say-experts.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study reveals link between inflammatory diet and colorectal cancer risk
How to get a cheaper prescription before leaving the doctor’s office
Plant-based diet may be effective treatment for Crohn's disease
High-fat, low-carbohydrate diet may improve brain function and memory in older adults
Healthy high-fiber diet could reduce preeclampsia risk
What happens when you eliminate sugar and adopt the keto diet?
When a doctor’s screen time detracts from face time with patients
Diet and nutrition influence microbiome in colonic mucosa

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Diet and physical exercise do not reduce risk of gestational diabetes