Herbal medicine for preventing, healing vascular diseases

The system connects the arteries to the veins. There are 100,000 miles of blood vessels in the adult human body. Any problem along this vascular system can cause severe diseases, such as stroke, peripheral artery disease (PAD), abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), carotid artery disease (CAD), arteriovenous malformation (AVM), critical limb ischemia (CLI), pulmonary embolism (blood clots), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), and varicose veins.

We do not fully understand vascular disease, but once it occurs, we are unable to reverse it purely with modern medical technology. In Herbal Medicine: Back to the Future: Volume 2, Vascular Health, a team of 15 professors, doctors, and healthcare specialists in the medical and healthcare field present a completely new and comprehensive explanation of herbs and their role in preventing and healing properties towards vascular diseases. The book series, now in its second volume, is edited by Ferid Murad (Nobel Laureate), Atta-ur Rahman (FRS) and Ka Bian. The book covers both single herbs and herbs used in combinations, with up-to-date information on the recent research of effective elements and purified extracts of the herbs. Herbal Medicine: Back to the Future: Volume 2, Vascular Health provides a working model of how to best apply the region's therapeutic plant life. The book offers a practical guide to the vascular healing properties of herbs, with excellent remedies for blood vessel ailments. It is an essential reference for every herbalist's library.

