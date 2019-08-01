Regenstrief/VA scientist to co-lead $21 million study on chronic low back pain management

Matthew J. Bair, M.D., M.S., a research scientist with the Regenstrief Institute and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, will co-lead a $21 million national study to find the best approach to manage chronic low back pain. The Department of Veterans Affairs is funding the 20-site trial.

Dr. Bair is leading the study along with David Clark, M.D., PhD, a pain management physician at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Stanford University.

Low back pain is the most disabling chronic condition in the world. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, 80 percent of adults experience low back pain at some point in their lives. About 20 percent of people affected by acute low back pain develop chronic low back pain, which is defined as pain that lasts 12 weeks or more. Treating the condition is very challenging.

We have an amazing opportunity to hopefully make a very large impact with this trial. We believe this study could have greater implications for the treatment of chronic lower back pain in the general population."

Matthew J. Bair, M.D., M.S., research scientist, Regenstrief Institute

The study, called the Sequential and Comparative Evaluation of Pain Treatment Effectiveness Response (SCEPTER) trial, is a two-step sequential randomized pragmatic clinical trial. Unlike explanatory trials, pragmatic trials are designed to test the effectiveness of the intervention in a broad routine clinical practice. The first step of the trial will randomly divide participants among three different treatments. Some patients will be assigned to a web-based pain self-management program. Others will receive "enhanced physical therapy," which will include some of the strategies from the web-based intervention combined with a physical therapist-directed exercise program that includes face-to-face appointments. The third group will receive usual care.

Related Stories

Step two will compare cognitive behavioral therapy, chiropractic care and a yoga-based intervention. Participants will be given the option to be randomized again, and if they prefer not to do one of those therapies, they will be allowed to opt out of that group and be randomized to one of the other two groups.

"This study is unique because it incorporates patient preferences," said Dr. Bair, a research scientist with Regenstrief Institute and a core investigator with the VA Health Services Research and Development Center for Health Information and Communication at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center. "We feel that patient preferences do predict treatment response, so patients are more likely to benefit from a treatment they prefer than one they don't." Dr. Bair also is an associate professor of medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine.

The researchers are in the process of identifying the 20 sites for the trial. They hope to recruit more than 2,500 veterans to participate. The trial will last for six years.

"Chronic low back pain is very prevalent and can be debilitating," said Dr. Clark. "All the interventions in this trial are evidence-based, and they have not been compared head-to-head. Because it is framed as a pragmatic trial, the hope is the findings can influence real-world clinical practice."

The study also involves health economists, who will look at the costs of the interventions and the downstream consequences from an economic perspective.

Source:

Regenstrief Institute

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry
New research links “broken heart syndrome” to cancer
Researchers harness the pain-relieving properties of cannabis to develop new pain killers
Defective potassium channels linked only with headaches, not body pain
Burns and electrocution risk increased with generic phone chargers, says review
Sleep quality and fatigue among women with premature ovarian insufficiency
Marijuana isn’t a great choice for glaucoma treatment, says expert
New computational model explores daily pain sensitivity rhythms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sleep disorders in patients with low back pain linked to increased healthcare visits, costs