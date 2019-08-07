Vitamin D supplementation may help treat non-motor symptoms related to Parkinson's disease

In an Acta Neurologica Scandinavia study of 182 patients with Parkinson's disease and 185 healthy controls, patients with Parkinson's disease had significantly lower levels of vitamin D in their blood. Also, patients with lower vitamin D levels were more likely to fall, and to experience sleep problems, depression, and anxiety.

The findings suggest that vitamin D supplementation may help to treat non-motor symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease.

As various non-motor symptoms place a burden on individuals with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers, vitamin D might be a potential add-on therapy for improving these neglected symptoms."

Senior author Chun Feng Liu, MD, PhD, Second Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, China

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Zhang, H-J. et al. (2019) Relationship between 25‐Hydroxyvitamin D, bone density, and Parkinson’s disease symptoms. Acta Neurologica Scandinavica. doi.org/10.1111/ane.13141.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vitamin D deficiency at birth increases risk of high blood pressure in children
New study sheds light on the role of vitamin D in muscle cells
Sheffield academic receives funding to protect brain cells affected by Parkinson's
Scientists discover new drug target for chemically induced Parkinson's disease
Dietary vitamin A may protect against common skin cancer
Vitamin D is essential for preventing preeclampsia
Vitamin D supplementation may not reduce the risk of heart disease
Skin cancer risk falls with higher dietary vitamin A intake

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Active sexual life linked with better quality of life in men with early Parkinson's disease