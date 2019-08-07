Vitamin D supplementation may help treat non-motor symptoms related to Parkinson's disease

In an Acta Neurologica Scandinavia study of 182 patients with Parkinson's disease and 185 healthy controls, patients with Parkinson's disease had significantly lower levels of vitamin D in their blood. Also, patients with lower vitamin D levels were more likely to fall, and to experience sleep problems, depression, and anxiety.
The findings suggest that vitamin D supplementation may help to treat non-motor symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease.
As various non-motor symptoms place a burden on individuals with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers, vitamin D might be a potential add-on therapy for improving these neglected symptoms."
Senior author Chun Feng Liu, MD, PhD, Second Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, China
Source:
Journal reference:
Zhang, H-J. et al. (2019) Relationship between 25‐Hydroxyvitamin D, bone density, and Parkinson’s disease symptoms. Acta Neurologica Scandinavica. doi.org/10.1111/ane.13141.