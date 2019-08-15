Machine learning reveals links between genetic factors and behavior

Researchers at the University of Utah Health have used machine learning to start making links between seemingly instinctive, random behaviors and the genetic factors that shape such behaviors.

Neural mapping of brain - machine learning conceptChesky | Shutterstock

Using machine learning to study mice with differences in their genetics and age, the team found that these differences influenced the behavioral sequences the animals expressed while they foraged for food.

The researchers believe the methodology could one day be applied to help understand the genomic elements that may shape complex behaviors in humans, including those that lead to disease or psychiatric disorders.

Patterns of complex behavior, like searching for food, are composed of sequences that feel random, spontaneous and free. Using machine learning, we are finding discrete sequences that are reproduced more frequently than you would expect by chance and these sequences are rooted in biology.”

Christopher Gregg, Senior Author

Gregg and colleagues are venturing into what has previously been considered a controversial new territory called behavioral sequencing. The aim is to understand the architecture of complex behavior and how genetics shape these patterns.

Concerns about research into behavioral genetics

The concerns surrounding behavioral genetics research are based on fears that it could lead to eugenic policies.

Literally meaning “well-born,” eugenics refers to the improvement of humanity using scientific methods such as selective breeding.

As outlined by the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, the use of “negative eugenics” has led to some of the worst atrocities in recent history such as the segregation and sterilization of hundreds of thousands of people in the United States and Europe.

However, members of the council point out that contemporary research into the area is not necessarily pursuing eugenics-based goals and that the devastating events that have occurred in the past could be learned from to prevent such abuse in the future.

The council acknowledges that there are certain concerns that need to be addressed if research into the field is going to be encouraged. Defining and measuring behaviors can be challenging and there is a risk of misinterpreting or misapplying statistical estimates of heritability.

Other concerns include the lack of replicated findings and difficulties in predicting how behavior develops, given how complex the interaction between genes and the environment is. However, the council concludes that despite these concerns, identifying and investigating the genes that influence behavior is still practicable and worthwhile.

“There are currently no practical applications of research in the genetics of behavior within the normal range. But it is not too soon to examine ethical and social issues raised by potential developments.”

Complex behavior composed of “building blocks” controlled by genetics

The current study supports the notion that complex behavior is made up of “building blocks” (which Gregg and team refer to as behavioral modules) and that how these blocks progress to form different behaviors is influenced by genetics.

Related Stories

As recently reported in the journal Cell Reports, the team studied 190 mice of varying ages and with different genetics as they moved from their home into a specially created area where food was present. This enabled the team to see which behavioral sequences the animals expressed as they scurried about looking for food.

While mice forage for food, various different neural systems are involved in controlling seeking behaviors, navigation, memory, anxiety, hunger, attention, and reward.

Using the machine learning algorithm, Gregg and team found that the differences in the animals’ ages and genetics influenced different behavioral sequences.

Most species have a home range and their behaviors are structured around this home range. We were able to identify reproducable behavioral sequences and use this information to understand the complex patterns over time.”

Christopher Gregg, Senior Author

The building blocks for more complex behavior

The researchers separated the trips the mice made from home to the food source and back into a series of more than 5,600 actions that involved additional information on factors such as speed, gait pattern, location visited and distance traveled.

This information was then evaluated using machine learning, which generated 71 reproducible behavioral sequences that serve as building blocks for more complex patterns of behavior.

The transition from one such building block to the next suggests there is a mechanistic relationship yielding certain behaviors that reduce the risk of predation and minimize energy expenditure and calorie intake. The machine learning method also pinpointed spontaneous responses that were unique to particular mice.

Mutation in just one gene copy significantly influences behavior

Gregg thinks that the method is sensitive enough to detect a mutation in a single copy of a gene. His team, therefore, tested it on foraging mice that had a gene mutation linked to autism called Magel2.

For instance, when Magel2 is inactivated in the mother, the father’s copy is turned on, in which case it would be expected that the mother’s copy would be silent and would not affect offspring. However, this was not the case.

"What was exciting to us was we were able to detect significant effects on behavior from a single mutation in only the mother's gene copy," says Gregg.

Applying the method to humans

So far, the researchers have only studied the building blocks that apply to foraging behavior in a mouse model. However, Gregg thinks the method could not only be used to understand the building blocks of other complex behaviors, but also to identify the specific genomic elements that influence behaviors in humans, including those that lead to disease, obesity and psychiatric problems such as anxiety and addiction.

If there is a mutation that causes disease in people, we hope to use this method to map it to specific modules [aka behavior building blocks] to learn how genes contribute to shaping particular behavior patterns.”

Christopher Gregg, Senior Author

Journal reference:

Stacher-Horndli, C. N., et al. (2019). Complex Economic Behavior Patterns Are Constructed from Finite, Genetically Controlled Modules of Behavior. Cell. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2019.07.038.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally has a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences (B.Sc.). She is a specialist in reviewing and summarising the latest findings across all areas of medicine covered in major, high-impact, world-leading international medical journals, international press conferences and bulletins from governmental agencies and regulatory bodies. At News-Medical, Sally generates daily news features, life science articles and interview coverage.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Robertson, Sally. (2019, August 15). Machine learning reveals links between genetic factors and behavior. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 15, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190815/Machine-learning-reveals-links-between-genetic-factors-and-behavior.aspx.

  • MLA

    Robertson, Sally. "Machine learning reveals links between genetic factors and behavior". News-Medical. 15 August 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190815/Machine-learning-reveals-links-between-genetic-factors-and-behavior.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Robertson, Sally. "Machine learning reveals links between genetic factors and behavior". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190815/Machine-learning-reveals-links-between-genetic-factors-and-behavior.aspx. (accessed August 15, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Robertson, Sally. 2019. Machine learning reveals links between genetic factors and behavior. News-Medical, viewed 15 August 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190815/Machine-learning-reveals-links-between-genetic-factors-and-behavior.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study uses machine learning algorithms to classify word type based on brain activity
Management of ovarian cancer risk in women with BRCA1/2 gene mutations
Genetic testing motivates behavior changes in people at risk for melanoma, finds study
Genetics may influence the composition of the microbiome more than environmental factors
Study identifies multiple regions in the genome linked to risk of re-experiencing PTSD
Genetic effects on obesity can be lessened by several kinds of regular exercise
Scientists discover rare genetic variants associated with epilepsy in large-scale study
Individual differences in pleasure are due to genetic variation, research suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify epigenetic mechanism that may strongly influence healthy aging