South African study finds link between low language ability and depression in young people

One of the first studies of its kind focusing on South African children's language ability and mental health outcomes, has found clear evidence for a link between low language ability and depression in young people.

The study, published today in the journal PLOS One from researchers at the University of Bath (UK) and Stellenbosch University (South Africa) studied language ability and outcomes for 200 13-year-olds in Khayelitsha - a semi-urban, impoverished township outside Cape Town.

Their results highlight a strong relationship between lower language ability and ADHD-type attention problems and also show a more general association between high language ability and better self-esteem in young people. Adolescents with low language ability additionally had higher levels of depressive symptoms. These findings mirror previous research carried out mainly in the UK and US, yet this study is one of the first to focus on the issue in the context of a low-middle income country.

Lead author Dr Michelle St Clair from the University of Bath's Department of Psychology, said:

Children and adolescents with delayed or disordered language development are at increased risk of a number of negative outcomes, including social and emotional problems and mental health difficulties. Yet, in low- and middle- income countries, where risk factors for compromised language development are known to be prevalent, there is a lack of research on the association between child and adolescent language ability and mental health outcomes.

I hope these findings raise awareness of how important good language skills are for so many different aspects of our lives. These findings highlight the importance of early parental engagement in supporting their child's language development."

Related Stories

The team suggests that more needs to be done to highlight the benefits of developing early language skills for behavior, academic and mental health outcomes to parents in communities, such as Khayelitsha.

"This is a very simple intervention. Better awareness of how easily parents can enhance their children's language abilities in early life may in time help to reduce behavior problems and mental health difficulties," added Dr St Clair.

Dr Sarah Skeen of the Institute for Life Course Health Research, Department of Global Health, Stellenbosch University explained: "Language development is central to many aspects of children's lives. Language skills are essential for successful communication of emotions, needs and thoughts, and to maintain relationships with others. Language also underpins the development of a range of psychological processes, such as emotional self-regulation which in turn predicts a range of positive outcomes, including better interpersonal relationships and academic achievement.

"When children or adolescents have delayed or disordered language development, there is a long-term negative impact on their well-being. They are more likely to perform poorly at school and be unemployed as adults. They are less likely to have good social skills and tend to exhibit withdrawn behavior. Poor language skills are linked with problems in peer relationships and difficulties with friendship development

"We need to factor this new knowledge into our education programs and do more to ensure locally accessible support for children with reduced language ability is available, given the longer-term consequences of poorer mental health."

Source:

University of Bath

Journal reference:

St Clair, M.C. et al. (2019) Relationships between concurrent language ability and mental health outcomes in a South African sample of 13-year-olds. PLOS ONE. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0221242.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Living near green space linked to mental wellbeing, finds study
Coming out about mental health on social media
Worsening air pollution linked to poor mental health
People who work with animals may be at increased risk of mental health issues
Breast cancer patients with mental health conditions have higher opioid use, reduced survival
Transgender college students more likely to experience mental health problems than their peers
Using cannabis and opioids for pain increases mental health issues
Longer NFL careers and certain playing positions portend greater health risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
AI helps identify patients in need of advanced care for depression