Player athleticism may increase exposure to head impact in young football players

Speed, agility and strength are definitely assets on the football field. But when it comes to hits to the head, those talents may actually increase exposure for the young athletes who account for about 70% of this country's football players.

A study of youth league football players by researchers at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health, found that higher vertical jumping ability and faster times in speed and agility drills were generally associated with higher head impact exposure, especially in games as compared to practices.

Previous studies have shown the severity and number of head impacts increases with the level of play in football, but we have found that there is significant variability in head impact exposure among individuals playing at the same level. Differences in position account for some of that variation at the high school and college levels, but less so in youth football. Our objective was to see if there is a relationship in youth football between head impact exposure and physical ability as measured by commonly used drills, and our results suggest there is."

Jillian E. Urban, Ph.D., assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Wake Forest School of Medicine and the study's senior author

The study, published in the current issue of the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, quantified head impact exposure in terms of the number of hits experienced by players, the severity of each hit in terms of peak linear and rotational head acceleration and a measure that combines the number and severity of hits recorded in a season, known as risk-weighted cumulative exposure.

The researchers analyzed performance on four physical ability tests (vertical jump, 40-yard dash and two agility drills) and on-field head impact data from all practices and games in one season for 51 players age 9 to 13. These players were members of four teams in leagues in the same region operating under the same national youth football organization. A total of 13,770 head impacts were measured with the Head Impact Telemetry (HIT) System, which includes sensors embedded in football helmets and a sideline data-collection unit plus a video-confirmation component.

Related Stories

The study found that all four physical performance measures were significantly correlated with the total number of head impacts measured during practices and games over the course of a season and with the risk-weighted cumulative exposure measured during games. The strongest relationships were between 40-yard dash speed and the risk-weighted cumulative exposure measured during games.

The relationships between physical performance measures and head impact exposure during practices were not as strong as those with head impact exposure during games.

"Players with higher measures of physical performance may experience greater head impact exposure because they are on the field for more plays, engage in more contact while playing, arrive at points of contact at higher speeds and may prioritize using their athletic ability over technical skill when engaging in contact," Urban said. "Physical performance measures may aid in identifying young athletes at greater risk of head impact exposure but additional research is needed to better understand if this could be part of intervention strategies for reducing the risk of head injuries in youth football."

Urban said further research in this area should include a larger number of players from a variety of different organizations, regions, and demographic backgrounds; additional assessments of physical abilities, such as upper-body strength; and consideration of other factors, including playing time in games, player aggression and attitudes and behaviors related to tackling.

Source:

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Red wine could benefit gut bacteria finds study
Research explains why many psychiatric drugs that work in the lab don’t work in people
Gold Coast Biobank at Griffith University boosts medical research
AMSBIO offers high quality Heparan Sulfate antibodies for HSPG research
New research reveals the most expensive countries for healthcare
Removal of a critical enzyme may help cases of sepsis finds research
Research examines role of Nicotinamide in preventing retinal cell damage caused by glaucoma
Two-thirds of women over 40 suffer from bladder leakage, research shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Strong memories formed by "teams" of neurons firing in synchrony