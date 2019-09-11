Cell adhesion protein promotes metastasis in breast cancer, study reveals

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center discovered that a cell adhesion protein, E-cadherin, allows breast cancer cells to survive as they travel through the body and form new tumors, a process termed metastasis. Their conclusions, obtained through laboratory experiments and in mouse models, help explain how metastasis works in the most common form of breast cancer, invasive ductal carcinoma. E-cadherin appears to limit molecular stresses within the cancer cells and allow them to survive long enough to form new tumors. The finding, published online in the Sept. 4 issue of Nature, could lead to new ways to prevent breast cancers from recurring in patients.

Cell adhesion protein promotes metastasis in breast cancer, study reveals
A cancer cell cluster escapes from a breast tumor. The E-cadherin mediated connections between the cells in the cluster (white bars) promote cancer cell survival during metastatic spread. Credit: ©Brittany C. Bennett 2019

Previously, researchers thought that it was essential for cancer cells to lose E-cadherin in order to metastasize. This was difficult to reconcile with the fact that breast tumors in patients typically continue to express E-cadherin. Our study was designed to test the role of this protein during metastasis."

Andrew Ewald, Ph.D., Study leader, Professor of cell biology and co-director of the Cancer Invasion and Metastasis Program at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center

The overwhelming majority of breast and other cancer deaths are caused by metastasis; consequently, preventing metastasis is a crucial cancer research goal, he says.

Scientifically, metastasis is characterized by many separate stages, including when cancer cells invade healthy breast tissue, escape the primary tumor, enter and survive within blood vessels, exit into new organs, then survive and seed a new tumor in a distant organ, such as the lungs.

Cancer cells break free from the primary tumor early in metastasis and much research has focused on how cancer cells stick together at the molecular level, through the protein E-cadherin. In some cancers, such as a form of breast cancer known as invasive lobular carcinoma, genetic mutations that eliminate E-cadherin appear to be pivotal for metastasis to occur.

Related Stories

However, other types of cancer — such as invasive ductal carcinoma, the most common form of breast cancer, responsible for more than 80% of all breast cancer diagnoses — retain this protein or even overexpress it, a discrepancy that scientists couldn’t explain.

To investigate this discrepancy, Ewald and his colleagues tested the role of E-cadherin in three experimental models of invasive ductal carcinoma that represent common subtypes of human breast cancer: luminal, basal, and triple negative breast cancer. These subtypes have different patterns of gene expression and different average patient outcomes.

First, they tested the role of E-cadherin during cancer invasion. Across all three models, loss of the E-cadherin gene dramatically increased the cancer cells’ ability to invade healthy tissue. For example, in a mouse model, tumors that made E-cadherin invaded along 6% of their tumor borders, while those without E-cadherin invaded along 82% of their borders.

However, losing E-cadherin sabotaged every other biological stage of metastasis in all three breast cancer models, in both lab experiments and animal models. Cells without E-cadherin got lost while migrating and died in large numbers at every step after leaving the primary tumor. The few that did manage to migrate and survive didn’t proliferate in new organs and rarely formed new tumors, Ewald reports.

“The good news,” he says, “is that our study reveals that the process of metastasis, even in ideal laboratory settings, appears to be exceedingly inefficient.” Research suggests that about 99% of cells that leave primary tumors die and never form new tumors.

The study results suggest that breast cancer cells need adhesive connections to survive and eventually spread and kill patients.

Our future research aims to understand how to target the survival signals related to E-cadherin and prevent metastases from forming, thereby saving patients’ lives."

Andrew Ewald, Ph.D.

Other researchers who participated in this study include Veena Padmanaban, Yasir Suhail and Joel Bader from Johns Hopkins, and Ilona Krol, Barbara Szczerba and Nicola Aceto of the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel.

Source:

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Journal reference:

Padmanaban,V. et al. (2019) E-cadherin is required for metastasis in multiple models of breast cancer. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-019-1526-3.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Johns Hopkins Medicine. (2019, September 11). Cell adhesion protein promotes metastasis in breast cancer, study reveals. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 11, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190911/Cell-adhesion-protein-promotes-metastasis-in-breast-cancer-study-reveals.aspx.

  • MLA

    Johns Hopkins Medicine. "Cell adhesion protein promotes metastasis in breast cancer, study reveals". News-Medical. 11 September 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190911/Cell-adhesion-protein-promotes-metastasis-in-breast-cancer-study-reveals.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Johns Hopkins Medicine. "Cell adhesion protein promotes metastasis in breast cancer, study reveals". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190911/Cell-adhesion-protein-promotes-metastasis-in-breast-cancer-study-reveals.aspx. (accessed September 11, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Johns Hopkins Medicine. 2019. Cell adhesion protein promotes metastasis in breast cancer, study reveals. News-Medical, viewed 11 September 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190911/Cell-adhesion-protein-promotes-metastasis-in-breast-cancer-study-reveals.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Evidence shows ketamine is not opioid and can treat depression easily
Newborn mouse model yields clues to cause of devastating gut disease in anemic preemies
Johns Hopkins researchers reveal why deep brain stimulation improves Parkinson’s symptoms
Johns Hopkins designs criteria for diagnostic imaging tests
Johns Hopkins researchers link 'stressors' in middle age to memory decline in older women
Bile pigment may play an unexpected role in protecting the brain
Gene coding error likely responsible for rare form of inherited 'short telomere' disease
Survey: Many doctors are unprepared to help their patients prevent diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Disruption of immune cell behavior may spur heart disease, heart failure