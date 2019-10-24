MR Solutions launches advanced PET/CT preclinical imaging range at EANM ‘19

MR Solutions has launched a complete range of advanced PET/CT preclinical imaging systems at EANM ‘19, (European Association of Nuclear Medicine) last week in Barcelona. The range comprising four models, including a small benchtop PET/CT, can accommodate small animals up to 12 kg.

The PET sub system is based on MR Solution’s proprietary clip on technology and is compatible with all of MR’s range of MRI systems – up to 9.4T - and CT systems. This does away with the need to buy two PET systems.

The CT sub-systems are self shielded and have a zoom functionality allowing to reach 5 microns resolution.

Fabrice Chaumard, MR Solution’s sales and marketing director commented:

We were quite stunned at the welcome our new range of PET/CT imaging systems received and are now following up not only leads but firm enquiries. Our multi-modality pre-clinical imaging systems are completely interchangeable and this is generating a lot of interest and excitement within the nuclear medicine sector.”

The combination of PET and CT imaging not only shows body structures but also metabolic changes in an organ or tissue at the cellular level. This provides researchers with a much more detailed image for quantification and translational studies and is particularly beneficial for viewing changes in a range of therapy areas such as oncology.

As well as the range of four PET/CT imaging systems MR Solutions showcased its MRS*PET/CT benchtop with its motorized bed. This provides sub-millimeter precision and allows the animal to be scanned without manual intervention from the operator.

MR Solutions’ preclinical imaging systems won the prestigious Queen’s Awards for Enterprise for Innovation in 2016 and 2019. The company has over 30 years’ experience and in excess of 2000 installations across the world. Its unique liquid helium free MRI scanners are renowned for their excellence in terms of superior soft tissue contrast and molecular imaging quality.

MR Solutions has its global headquarters in the UK, with offices in the USA. It also has an extensive network of distributors and support staff across the world.