Study uncovers cause for spatial-memory deficits in people with Down syndrome

Professor Juan Lerma's group, from the UMH-CSIC Institute of Neurosciences, in Alicante (Spain), has identified the gene called GRIK1, fundamental in the balance between excitation and inhibition in the brain, as one of the causes for people with Down syndrome having spatial orientation problems.

The GRIK1 gene is located on chromosome 21, which is triplicated in people with Down syndrome, who therefore have a higher of dose of many genes. This particular gene plays a very important role in communication between neurons, regulating the release of the main inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain, called GABA.

To maintain proper brain function, a good regulation of communication between neurons is necessary. This communication is done through neurotransmitters and can be excitatory or inhibitory, which would be the equivalent to the accelerator and the brake, respectively, of the nervous system.

The release of excitatory or inhibitory neurotransmitters takes place at the points of contact between neurons, called synapses. The correct balance of the excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmission makes it possible for the neural circuits to function properly. Pathologies apparently as different as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or autism, all have in common the breakdown of the excitation / inhibition balance in the brain.

We have seen in mouse models of Down syndrome that there is a problem of imbalance between excitation and inhibition of certain neuronal circuits of the hippocampus, a brain structure related to memory and orientation in space. This imbalance depends on the dose of GRIK1. Through genetic manipulation techniques, we have normalized the dose of GRIK1 in our Down syndrome model, reverting this imbalance between excitation and inhibition."

Professor Juan Lerma, UMH-CSIC Institute of Neurosciences

Related Stories

When the dose of this gene is normalized in this transgenic mouse, spatial memory problems disappear", explains Sergio Valbuena, study's first author.

Professor Lerma points out that the changes caused by this imbalance in inhibition are subtle and had gone unnoticed throughout the years of study on Down Syndrome.

Last year, Professor Lerma's group already demonstrated how slight changes in the intensity of synaptic transmission cause significant modification of behavior, depending on the brain structure affected.

When changes in the intensity of synaptic transmission take place in the brain amydala, fear or anxiety responses can be affected. If alterations in the intensity of transmission occur in the prefrontal cortex, it can lead to problems in personal relationships or an increase in aggressiveness, says Professor Lerma. And now this new study, published in Nature Communications, shows that a further inhibitory imbalance in the hippocampus results in alterations related to spatial memory, which likely accounts for orientation deficits in people with Down syndrome.

Down syndrome is the most frequent genetic cause of cognitive disability, so unraveling the physiological mechanisms responsible for these deficits is an important challenge. Described by John Langdon Down for the first time in 1866, Down syndrome is characterized by the existance of an extra copy of chromosome 21, which leads to several medical problems.

Source:

Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)

Journal reference:

Valbuena, S., et al. (2019) Unbalanced dendritic inhibition of CA1 neurons drives spatial-memory deficits in the Ts2Cje Down syndrome model. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13004-9.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

NYU Langone Health launches new molecular assay to identify patients with brain tumors
Scientists uncover how brain cells respond to and recover from lack of nutrition
Researchers develop new therapeutic concept for treatment of temporal lobe epilepsy
Liquid biopsy can predict prognosis in patients with glioblastoma
Sleep protects the brain against Alzheimer’s by washing it
Acetate derived from alcohol metabolism directly influences epigenetic regulation in the brain
Unhealthy gut microbiome reduces brain synaptic pruning, impairs learning
How the SETD1A gene produces schizophrenia in mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Shared abnormalities found in brain's control circuit of patients with mood, anxiety disorders