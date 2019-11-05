Ocean Medical Center receives major grant to support children with multiple health issues

Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center Foundation has been awarded a Major Grant in the amount of $10,000 from The Provident Bank Foundation to help improve the care and support provided to children and young adults with autism, developmental disabilities, and substance abuse issues presenting in Emergency Department crisis units at Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

The medical centers were selected to receive the grant to ease the trauma and fear that a trip to the Emergency Department can bring to children and young adults with autism, developmental disabilities and mental health issues, which can heighten symptoms and make treatment more difficult.

Funding will be used to provide additional training to team members and to transform two pediatric crisis unit rooms into sensory rooms furnished with equipment and toys that will help youths communicate with team members, reduce their anxiety and minimize dangerous social-emotional behaviors.

We are thankful to The Provident Bank Foundation for selecting Ocean Medical Center Foundation as a recipient of this generous grant. A trip to the Emergency Department can be a frightening experience for these young patients and this gift will greatly help our organization to improve their experience and lessen their anxiety." Joseph E. Stampe

Stampe is the president and chief development officer at Hackensack Meridian Health Meridian Health Foundation, to which Ocean Medical Center Foundation belongs.

Ocean Medical Center Foundation was presented with the check during a presentation on October 1 in the Emergency Department at Ocean Medical Center and will administer the funds necessary to support the program at both Ocean Medical Center and Southern Ocean Medical Center.

The check was received by Jason Kreitner, FACHE, chief hospital executive at Ocean Medical Center; Marie Foley Danecker, DNP, RN, CCRN, NE-BC, vice president and chief nursing officer at Ocean Medical Center; Kelli Chiarello, MSW, LCSW, emergency psychiatric services manager at Ocean Medical Center and Southern Ocean Medical Center; Matthew Lang, executive director, Ocean Medical Center Foundation; and Joanne DiNapoli, executive director of foundation and government grants.

"The Provident Bank Foundation is honored to help further initiatives that are making a difference in the lives of residents in our local area," said Jane Kurek, executive director, The Provident Bank Foundation. "We are pleased to support organizations that contribute to a sense of community and offer a diverse set of programs that make people healthier, happier and safer."

The goal of The Provident Bank Foundation Major Grant is to support organizations that have identified an immediate need in the community and for the individuals they serve. The Provident Bank Foundation's funding directly supports efforts to enhance the quality of life in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania communities served by Provident Bank through three Funding Priority Areas: Community Enrichment, Education, and Health, Youth & Families.

Not only will this gift from The Provident Bank Foundation help to improve the Emergency Department experience for children, young adults and families of those living with autism, developmental disabilities and mental health challenges, but it also brings Meridian Health Foundation closer to reaching its fundraising goal of $150 million as part of the organization's Giving Heals campaign.

The campaign supports four important initiatives: strengthening oncology services, improving clinical outcomes, enhancing the patient experience and broadening clinical research and academic programs.

Nearly $100 million has been raised so far to benefit eight Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals, including Bayshore Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital, Ocean Medical Center, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Riverview Medical Center and Southern Ocean Medical Center.