Risk factors of malignant arrhythmias found in patients treated with therapeutic hyperthermia after cardiac arrest

Researchers showed that 20-50% of patients developed an irregular heartbeat that required defibrillation during the active cooling phase of therapeutic hypothermia following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Only patients with cardiogenic shock developed malignant arrhythmias (MA), and the use of epinephrine in the context of intense cooling may increase the incidence of MA in patients with shock after cardiac arrest, as reported in Therapeutic Hypothermia and Temperature Management, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Related Stories

The article entitled "Malignant Arrhythmias During Induction of Target Temperature Management After Cardiac Arrest" was coauthored by Christoph Adler and colleagues from University of Cologne and Ev. Klinikum Köln.Weyertal, Cologne, Germany. The researchers designed a study to identify predictors for the development of MA in patients with non-traumatic shock following out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Risk factors for MA included a faster temperature decline and lower serum potassium levels during the cooling period. Nearly half of all patients developed ventricular tachycardia and 20% experienced MA during the first hours of hospital treatment, when the active cooling took place.

The results of this prospective cardiac arrest study are important to the therapeutic hypothermia field because they indicate that standard treatments of shock in patients that undergo intense cooling may be pro-arrhythmic."

W. Dalton Dietrich, III, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of Therapeutic Hypothermia and Temperature Management, Scientific Director of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, and Kinetic Concepts Distinguished Chair in Neurosurgery, University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Adler, C., et al. (2019) Malignant Arrhythmias During Induction of Target Temperature Management After Cardiac Arrest. Therapeutic Hypothermia and Temperature Management. doi.org/10.1089/ther.2019.0025.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SCAI's new shock classification scheme used to analyze patients in cardiac intensive care unit
Scientists use CAR-T cells to reverse cardiac fibrosis
Clinical trial explores effect of whole-body cooling in comatose patients after cardiac arrest
UChicago Medicine installs hands-only CPR kiosk in the Center for Care and Discovery
Excessive physical work can damage the heart, says new study
Optimal AED placements may lead to better cardiac arrest outcomes
New study helps predict high-benefit group for implantable defibrillators
Research finds increase in use of emergency CPR device despite lack of evidence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study explores whether physical activity is always beneficial for the heart