Modern resuscitation science: Illuminating the complex processes of death

On Monday, November 18, 2019 the New York Academy of Sciences and the Critical Care and Resuscitation Research Program at NYU Langone will present a two part event titled What Happens When We Die? at the Academy's offices in downtown Manhattan.

Death is a universal human experience, yet it remains one of life's great mysteries. Traditionally viewed as an absolute irreversible endpoint, recent scientific studies have shown brain cells to be resilient to the effects of oxygen deprivation after the heart stops and a person dies. This has led to a major paradigm shift in science, as we now understand that death may be reversible, even hours after it has taken place. This insight opens up new opportunities for treatments to save lives and brains beyond cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Intriguingly, many people report experiencing consciousness and cognitive activity after the heart stops, raising questions regarding current models of the nature of consciousness.

During the symposium, clinicians and researchers will discuss recent findings that have upended conventional notions about the nature of brain injury and death. These include a recent study from Yale, in which brain function was restored in 32 post-mortem pig brains four or more hours after death, and the AWAreness during REsuscitation (AWARE) II study, which is exploring what happens to the mind and consciousness at the time of cardiac arrest and clinical death. This study has already recruited 500 cardiac arrest subjects and is currently the largest of its type across 20 American and European hospitals. A complimentary upcoming project explores consciousness and cognitive activity in patients undergoing Deep Hypothermic Circulatory Arrest (DHCA), a medical technique that biologically mimics cardiac arrest and death through cooling a patient's body temperature to around 20 degrees Celsius.

Death is one of the few universal experiences guaranteed to every human. Yet the end of life is also one of life's great mysteries, and research that seeks to illuminate the complex processes of death in the brain, body, mind and consciousness has wide-reaching ethical, social, and philosophical implications. This symposium and panel discussion will bring together leading physicians and researchers in disciplines ranging from critical care and neurology to neuroscience and psychology, to chart a course for new directions in the study of resuscitation and consciousness. Clearly, the recalled experience surrounding death now merits further genuine investigation without prejudice." Dr. Sam Parnia, NYU School of Medicine

Provocative, surprising, and challenging, these new avenues of research may inform strategies for improving quality survival, yet they also carry significant implications for organ donation programs, end-of-life decision-making, and understanding the nature of human consciousness.

Following the afternoon symposium, Dr. Parnia will moderate an evening panel discussion entitled What Happens When We Die? Surviving Cardiac Arrest. The panel will explore the complex processes of death in the brain and body, and illuminate the bioethical implications of this new understanding for end-of-life planning, organ donation programs, and more.

Speakers and panelists for the two-part program include: