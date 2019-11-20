American Association of Endodontists provides endodontic treatments to patients in Boston area

Yesterday, the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) provided more than 50 endodontic treatments (namely root canals) to patients in need in the Boston area.

The services were given in collaboration with the endodontics departments at all three Boston dental schools: Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine, Department of Endodontics; Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Division of Endodontics; and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, Department of Endodontics.

As part of its Worth Saving campaign, which emphasizes the importance of saving natural treasures like your teeth, the AAE held a contest last March spotlighting four beautiful natural landmarks from around the country and asked Americans to vote on which one they felt was most "worth saving."

Boston's Charles River Esplanade, preserved by the Esplanade Association, won the contest and with it a $20,000 donation from AAE, as well as $30,000 in donated endodontic care for Boston residents.

As home to more dental schools than any other U.S. city, all three Boston dental schools volunteered to provide the endodontic treatments, forming a trifecta of donated care just in time for the holidays. The treatments performed yesterday totaled more than $59,000 in value -- well over the amount promised.

We're thrilled to give back to the city of Boston and to collaborate with the endodontics departments of renowned dental schools in the area. We are grateful for the schools' generosity. And congratulations to the Charles River Esplanade for winning our contest and reminding us that there is so much worth saving – from natural landmarks to our natural teeth." Keith V. Krell, D.D.S., M.S., M.A., president of the AAE

Patients were pre-screened and pre-qualified based on need. From the Department of Endodontics at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, a staff of 14 residents and three faculty participated in the initiative, treating 15 patients. Additionally, a team of three dental assistants and five administration staff led coordination efforts.

At Harvard University to Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Division of Endodontics, a staff of six residents performed treatments, along with two faculty and more than 10 dental student and first-year resident volunteers, on a total of 17 patients.

Procedures included root canal treatment, retreatment, vital pulp therapy and some restorative work. They also had great assistance from their colleagues at the Charles River Community Health Center, to find the patients in need.

At Boston University Department of Endodontics, three administrative staff and two dental assistants provided support and coordination for 19 residents and six faculty members to help save teeth through endodontic procedures in an exceptional event.

Patients from local health centers (including Harbor Health and Dimock) and internal patients with specific financial needs were treated within the postgraduate clinic at the Goldman School of Dental Medicine. A total of 20 endodontic procedures were successfully performed on 19 patients at Boston University.