Exposure to cooking fumes during pregnancy linked to higher risks of hyperactivity in children

In pregnant women, exposure to cooking fumes was related to an increased risk of their children having hyperactivity behaviors at the age of 3 years.

The findings come from an Indoor Air study of 45,518 mothers of children who were newly enrolled in school in Shenzhen, China from 2015 to 2017.

Use of cooking fuels such as coal or gas during mothers' pregnancies was associated with higher risks of hyperactivity behaviors in young children when compared with the use of electricity for cooking. Poor ventilation during cooking was also linked with a higher risk.

The findings were relatively consistent across groups defined by social class, education, and other factors.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Caut, C. Dietary guideline adherence during preconception and pregnancy: A systematic review. Maternal & Child Nutrition. doi.org/10.1111/mcn.12916.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Receiving housing voucher during childhood linked to fewer hospital admissions over time
Number of children requiring treatment for cannabis misuse failed to improve in the last 3 years
Researchers study link between persistent concussion symptoms and recovery outcomes in children
Study finds increase in pediatric palliative care involvement for children with VADs
Life expectancy for children in the UK falling
New medicine could reduce number of infant deaths from AIDS
Children's deaths from choking on small objects drop by 75% in US
Climate change and children’s health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A dentist's drill may not be the best way to manage tooth decay in children