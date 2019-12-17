MR Solutions participates in the first SFNano & C’Nano joint meeting 2019

UK based MR Solutions presented a simultaneous 7T PET/MRI preclinical imaging system optimized for nanoparticle imaging to the first joint annual congress of the French Nanomedicine Society (SFNano), and the French national Competency Cluster in Nanoscience C’Nano which was held in Dijon in early December.

MR Solutions participates in the first SFNano & C’Nano joint meeting 2019

Nanoparticles (NPs) have demonstrated great potential in diagnostic medicine particularly as contrast agents using MRI scanners. Iron oxide, gold, and gadolinium NPs have been used in preclinical and clinical studies as contrast enhancing agents.

Related Stories

The participants at the SFNano – C’Nano 2019 joint meeting work in the scientific areas of nanomedicine, nanotechnology and nanoscience. MR Solutions presented the technology in a talk to the scientific community and displayed the PET/MRI system at the accompanying exhibition.

MR Solutions’ 7T PET/MR preclinical imaging system uses dry magnet, or liquid-helium free technology facilitating a compact system for multi-modality imaging. Researchers are able to combine high resolution MRI data with the high sensitivity of PET data for anatomical and quantitative studies.

Fabrice Chaumard, MR Solution’s sales and marketing director commented:

We were delighted that there was so much interest from the scientific community in our preclinical PET/MRI systems for nanoparticle imaging. This system provides much better imaging data and at a fraction of the cost of two separate systems.”

The PET capability is provided by solid state detectors which are incorporated in the bore of the MRI scanner. The scanner combines the exquisite structural and functional characterization of tissue provided by MRI with the extreme sensitivity of PET imaging for metabolism and tracking of uniquely labelled cell types or cell receptors. This is particularly useful in oncology, cardiology, and neurology research.

MR Solutions is the world’s leading independent developer and manufacturer of preclinical multi-modality MRI technology and remains the only company to deliver a commercial cryogen-free 3T to 9.4T range of compact MRI scanners. In recognition of the company’s innovation and business acumen the company has received three Queen’s Awards for Enterprise – for innovation in 2016 and 2019 and for international trade in 2017.

MR Solutions has over 30 years’ experience and in excess of 2000 installations across the world. This includes sales of their MRI spectrometers. Its scanners are renowned for their excellence in terms of superior soft tissue contrast and molecular imaging ability.

Source:

MR Solutions

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    MR Solutions. (2019, December 17). MR Solutions participates in the first SFNano & C’Nano joint meeting 2019. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 17, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191217/MR-Solutions-participates-in-the-first-SFNano-Ce28099Nano-joint-meeting-2019.aspx.

  • MLA

    MR Solutions. "MR Solutions participates in the first SFNano & C’Nano joint meeting 2019". News-Medical. 17 December 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191217/MR-Solutions-participates-in-the-first-SFNano-Ce28099Nano-joint-meeting-2019.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    MR Solutions. "MR Solutions participates in the first SFNano & C’Nano joint meeting 2019". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191217/MR-Solutions-participates-in-the-first-SFNano-Ce28099Nano-joint-meeting-2019.aspx. (accessed December 17, 2019).

  • Harvard

    MR Solutions. 2019. MR Solutions participates in the first SFNano & C’Nano joint meeting 2019. News-Medical, viewed 17 December 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191217/MR-Solutions-participates-in-the-first-SFNano-Ce28099Nano-joint-meeting-2019.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Amsterdam University Medical Center wins MR Solutions’ Image of the Year 2019 award
MR Solutions reveals elegant bench top CT scanner with clip-on PET and SPECT
Founder and Chairman of MR Solutions shortlisted for 2018 NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards
MR Solutions’ advanced imaging system helps researchers to gain better understanding of aging processes
Innovative magnetic nanoparticles show potential for PET/MRI bimodal imaging applications
MR Solutions’ 7T MRI imaging system installed at University of Hawaii
MR Solutions wins third Queen’s Award
MR Solutions’ new liquid helium-free PET-MR system to be displayed at WMIC

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
MR Solutions wins third Queen’s Award for advanced PET imaging technology