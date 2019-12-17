MR Solutions participates in the first SFNano & C’Nano joint meeting 2019

UK based MR Solutions presented a simultaneous 7T PET/MRI preclinical imaging system optimized for nanoparticle imaging to the first joint annual congress of the French Nanomedicine Society (SFNano), and the French national Competency Cluster in Nanoscience C’Nano which was held in Dijon in early December.

Nanoparticles (NPs) have demonstrated great potential in diagnostic medicine particularly as contrast agents using MRI scanners. Iron oxide, gold, and gadolinium NPs have been used in preclinical and clinical studies as contrast enhancing agents.

The participants at the SFNano – C’Nano 2019 joint meeting work in the scientific areas of nanomedicine, nanotechnology and nanoscience. MR Solutions presented the technology in a talk to the scientific community and displayed the PET/MRI system at the accompanying exhibition.

MR Solutions’ 7T PET/MR preclinical imaging system uses dry magnet, or liquid-helium free technology facilitating a compact system for multi-modality imaging. Researchers are able to combine high resolution MRI data with the high sensitivity of PET data for anatomical and quantitative studies.

Fabrice Chaumard, MR Solution’s sales and marketing director commented:

We were delighted that there was so much interest from the scientific community in our preclinical PET/MRI systems for nanoparticle imaging. This system provides much better imaging data and at a fraction of the cost of two separate systems.”

The PET capability is provided by solid state detectors which are incorporated in the bore of the MRI scanner. The scanner combines the exquisite structural and functional characterization of tissue provided by MRI with the extreme sensitivity of PET imaging for metabolism and tracking of uniquely labelled cell types or cell receptors. This is particularly useful in oncology, cardiology, and neurology research.

MR Solutions is the world’s leading independent developer and manufacturer of preclinical multi-modality MRI technology and remains the only company to deliver a commercial cryogen-free 3T to 9.4T range of compact MRI scanners. In recognition of the company’s innovation and business acumen the company has received three Queen’s Awards for Enterprise – for innovation in 2016 and 2019 and for international trade in 2017.

MR Solutions has over 30 years’ experience and in excess of 2000 installations across the world. This includes sales of their MRI spectrometers. Its scanners are renowned for their excellence in terms of superior soft tissue contrast and molecular imaging ability.