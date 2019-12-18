A new book on ovarian cancer

An opening discussion of contemporary management of this disease presents commentary on surgery and clinical trials: neoadjuvant, dose-dense, and heated intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC}, as well as immunotherapy, vaccine therapy, emerging therapies.

Then follow presentations on ovarian cancer pathology with illustrations, and its pathogenesis including some future research directions.

A fourth chapter is devoted to methods of potential drug discovery utilizing a functional genomics approach, with gene expression microarray databases available in public data repositories such as Public Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO} and validation using immunohistochemistry or Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA).

The fifth chapter explores the psycho-social issues that may be encountered by an ovarian cancer patient, including commentary on pain, fertility, anxiety, depression, demoralization, caregiver burnout, and end-of-life.

The final chapter represents a step out from mainstream medical practice and provides an exposition of the mind-body interaction and the powerful role of belief in the healing process, with discussions of the placebo effect, nocebo effect, and numerous research studies that demonstrate the tremendous influence of our beliefs on our bodies and well-being.

The book is written in reader-friendly style and is suitable for anyone wishing to learn more about ovarian cancer, from medical students and housestaff, to practitioners, healthcare support staff (nurses, physician assistants), to medical researchers and scientists, and patients and interested laypersons wishing to further their knowledge of ovarian cancer.

The book is also free to read under and Open Access license.