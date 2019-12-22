Study explores the impact of Medicaid managed care on obstetrical care and birth outcomes

A new study shows that among a set of disadvantaged women, Medicaid managed care reduces the women's access to high-quality hospital services during pregnancy and delivery and was associated with worse birth outcomes, worse prenatal care, and a higher risk of inappropriate gestational weight gain. The specific results and their implications are reported in a study published in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Related Stories

Ji Yan, PhD, Appalachian State University, Boone, NC, was the author of the article entitled "The Impact of Medicaid Managed Care on Obstetrical Care and Birth Outcomes: A Case Study." Dr. Yan based his findings on a dataset of disadvantaged women who had singleton births over a 10-year period, resulting in more than 78,300 mother-infant observations. The Medicaid managed care program under which these women received health care achieved cost savings by reducing the use of some high-tech obstetrical services and limiting access to high-quality hospital services. There was a price to pay, however, in maternal health care utilization and infant well-being.

Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health and Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, states:

This study emphasizes the need to be cautious in designing and implementing lower cost managed care programs for low-income obstetrical patients, as it demonstrates the possible negative outcomes for both mothers and their infants."

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Yan, J. (2019) The Impact of Medicaid Managed Care on Obstetrical Care and Birth Outcomes: A Case Study. Journal of Women's Health. doi.org/10.1089/jwh.2019.7792.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bragging or just male positivity? The sex-dependent difference in research presentation
Many hospitals fail to provide information and guidance on patient portals
New genetic score is similar or more predictive than common risk factors for stroke
Combined datasets can expedite the discovery and development of new cancer drugs
Traffic-related pollution increases a pregnant woman’s risk for hypertension
Researchers identify novel genetic signature with prognostic value for certain breast cancers
Women with low preference to avoid pregnancy still use contraceptive methods
IncludeHealth and Cincinnati Children's join hands to commercialize movement correction technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
International project to preserve genetic resources of birds