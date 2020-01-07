Palmetto GBA now covers Genomic Testing Cooperative’s solid tumor molecular profile

Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA announced that the Medicare Administrative Contractor Palmetto GBA (MolDx®) has established coverage for its solid tumor molecular profile. The GTC-Solid Tumor Profile provides a comprehensive evaluation of the abnormalities in the entire coding sequence of 434 genes in various types of solid tumors. This decision of covering solid tumors along with the previous coverage decision of two GTC hematology profiles allows GTC to offer comprehensive genomic profiling with next-generation sequencing (NGS) for patients with all types of cancer including a liquid biopsy for hematologic neoplasms.

Laboratories and hospitals that are members of the cooperative group as well as non-member medical professionals will have immediate access to these Medicare-covered tumor profiling tests.

Dr. Maher Albitar, GTC Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, stated:

We are delighted that Palmetto GBA now covers our hematology and solid tumor profiles. This full coverage along with our unique business model as a cooperative company will allow us to fulfill our mission in democratizing comprehensive molecular profiling of cancer and making it available and affordable for every patient with cancer. We believe that this coverage by Medicare will help other Co-op member laboratories and large oncology practice groups obtain coverage when they adapt or internalize our highly validated comprehensive molecular profiling tests. This will not only improve patient care, but also reduce costs and deliver better standardized Precision Medicine."

It is estimated that approximately 1.74 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer every year and more than 14 million people are living with a diagnosis of cancer in the US. Cancer is currently the second leading cause of death in the US.