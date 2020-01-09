ToxPoint article highlights alternative mechanism to bring focus to major issues in toxicology

The new year has brought with it advances to the Society of Toxicology's official journal, Toxicological Sciences, some of which are reflected in the January 2020 issue-;Volume 173, Issue 1.

In addition to articles exploring such areas as biomarkers, nano- and neurotoxicology, and developmental and reproductive toxicology, the January issue has introduced a new category, ToxPoint, which ToxSci Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey M. Peters describes in his January editorial as "an alternative mechanism to bring attention to important issues in the field of toxicology."

The ToxPoint article published in Volume 173, Issue 1, "In the Era of Precision Medicine, Diversity Should Not Be Neglected in Chemical Safety Assessment," was authored by ToxSci Deputy Editor Alison H. Harrill.

Also included in the January edition of the journal are four Tox Spotlight articles:

"Development of a Generic Physiologically Based Kinetic Model to Predict In Vivo Uterotrophic Responses Induced by Estrogenic Chemicals in Rats Based on In Vitro Bioassays"

"Tissue-Engineered Bone Tumor as a Reproducible Human In Vitro Model for Studies of Anticancer Drugs"

"Development and Application of a Life-Stage Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Model to the Assessment of Internal Dose of Pyrethroids in Humans"

"Utility of In Vitro Bioactivity as a Lower Bound Estimate of In Vivo Adverse Effect Levels and in Risk-Based Prioritization"