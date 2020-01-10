Timestrip launches compact electronic temperature breach indicators

Timestrip® – the innovative developer of ‘smart indicator’ technology – has launched a completely new category of product: eTimestrip. The small, robust electronic Temperature Indicate and Report (TIR) devices provide a simple and reliable way to detect temperature breaches during product storage and transportation.

The compact indicators are affixed to product packages, and provide a clear visual indication of the temperature conditions to which the package has been exposed during the entire supply chain, including the ‘last mile’. Traffic light LEDs on the device show status information, and with the free smartphone app to retrieve data wirelessly, a more detailed report can be generated. This shows the date, time and extent of any temperature breaches that may have occurred.

By providing an auditable timed record of breaches, the devices open up a wide range of applications that can be monitored cost effectively throughout the supply chain. They will be used in pharmaceutical, healthcare, bulk food and other high value applications with temperature sensitive products.

eTimestrip indicators fit between traditional chemical indicators and expensive data loggers, where they provide a cost effective solution without complex software or special training to use.

At launch, two products are available: ‘eTimestrip TIR 2-8 °C’ is designed principally for pharmaceuticals shipments, and ‘TIR No Freeze 0 °C’ is intended for use on products sensitive to freezing temperatures. Both products have a measuring range of -30 °C to 70 °C.

The addition of eTimestrip to our existing portfolio of temperature and time monitoring technology is part of our vision for Timestrip as a progressive, innovate business. Our clients in a wide range of sectors look to Timestrip products to give peace of mind throughout the transportation and storage lifecycle of their goods.” Nora Murphy, Commercial Director of Timestrip

The new eTimestrip electronic indicators are now available, and complement the company’s core product offering of stock, bespoke and custom branded indicators.

In December, Timestrip was identified in the ‘Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2019’ by Scientific American magazine. The report analyzed the technology trends that are ‘poised to rattle the status quo’, with the potential for sensors to vastly improve the safety and quality of food.