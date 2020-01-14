ERS Genomics signs licensing agreement with Daiichi Sankyo

ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, today announced the signing of a license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo, a global pharmaceutical company with corporate origins in Japan.

The agreement provides Daiichi Sankyo with access to CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology intellectual property for use in its internal research and development.

ERS Genomics holds an exclusive worldwide license to the foundational intellectual property covering CRISPR/Cas9 for all applications other than use as a human therapeutic.

Under the terms of the license, Daiichi Sankyo is able to use CRISPR technology to support its R&D initiatives to address areas of unmet medical need.

Daiichi Sankyo is our first large pharma licensee in Japan. CRISPR/Cas9 is revolutionary in genome editing; we look forward to observing how the company applies the technology to further advance its R&D operations.”

Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics

Source:

ERS Genomics

