Survey: 40% of Americans are more tired than usual after the Super Bowl

Fun on Super Bowl Sunday can lead to a tired Monday for many. In a new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), nearly 40% of U.S. adults said they are more tired than usual the Monday after the Super Bowl. With pre-game entertainment, high-profile commercials, a star-studded halftime show and high-stakes football, the event can run well into the night.

It's easy to stay up too late after enjoying a night of football, food and friends. To get the sleep you need after the Super Bowl, it is recommended that you plan ahead and prioritize your bedtime on Sunday night to avoid a tired day at work on Monday."

Dr. Kelly A. Carden, AASM President

Related Stories

The AASM provides the following tips for a post-Super Bowl sleep game plan:

  • Avoid food and drinks after halftime. Eating heavy meals or foods that upset your stomach, and drinking caffeine or alcohol too close to bedtime, can negatively affect your sleep. If you're hungry late at night, eat a light, healthy snack.
  • Shut off the TV and other electronic devices after the game. Avoid the temptation to engage in post-game commentary on social media. Instead, give yourself some time to unwind before going to bed.
  • Prioritize your bedtime. Most adults need at least seven hours of sleep to feel their best during the day. Make sure you get to bed at a reasonable hour to avoid feeling tired on Monday.
Source:

American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM)

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blue light may not be so bad for sleep
Greater medical care needed for older adults with untreated sleep apnea
Losing Tongue Fat Improves Sleep Apnea
Study examines link between sleep and language in children with neurodevelopmental disorders
Missing one night of sleep may increase Alzheimer's biomarker, study finds
Pulmonary fibrosis associated with short and long sleep duration
Parental enforcement of bedtime yields solid results for sleep-deprived teens
Untreated sleep apnea can increase the risk of dying from heart disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Healthy sleep patterns could help offset genetic risk of heart disease or stroke