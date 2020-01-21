Study finds connection between parents' motivations and children's intake of unhealthy foods

As the countdown to a new school year begins, many parents will soon find themselves facing the often-arduous task of filling the school lunchbox which, despite the best of intentions, often ends up containing more junk food than nutrition.

Finding the right balance between 'always' and 'sometimes' foods is a common challenge for parents, but with unhealthy foods comprising more than a third of the daily energy intake of four to eight-year-old Australian children, it's an issue that must be addressed.

Cutting kids' consumption of unhealthy food is the focus on a new study by the University of South Australia and Flinders University, where lead researcher and PhD candidate Brittany Johnson says there is clear connection between parents' motivations, and their children's intake of unhealthy foods.

Parents hold the purse strings to the family pantry, which means they can help make a big difference in improving children's diets.

But with statistics showing that kids are eating up to eight times the recommended serves for unhealthy foods– most commonly, cakes, biscuits, savory pastries and takeaways – and, that less than five per cent of Aussie kids eat the recommended daily amount of vegetables – there is certainly scope for changes."

Brittany Johnson, lead researcher and PhD candidate

The imbalance of healthy to unhealthy foods in children's diets is a serious problem that is contributing to the alarming rise in childhood obesity. Already, one in four Australian children (aged 2-17) are overweight, with global estimates currently at 340 million for children and adolescents (aged 5-19).

Related Stories

Johnson's research assessed the motivations and behaviors of 495 parents (of three to seven-year-olds) finding that only 50 per cent of parents intend to cut back on their kids' consumption of unhealthy foods. Johnson says this distinct knowledge-behavior gap can be improved by boosting parents' confidence, intention and planning.

"Parents need to believe that they can make changes and remember they are in control. Repeating in your head that you can reduce how much unhealthy foods kids eat and practicing this can help," Johnson says.

"This can be as simple as making a plan before you go to the supermarket, avoiding the confectionary aisle, and being mindful when selecting off-the-shelf school snacks which, while convenient and appealing, are typically jam-packed with fat, sugars, salt and little else.

"To improve children's diet quality and reduce the risk of chronic conditions we need novel, scalable and effective interventions.

"We must better support parents to make positive changes. This can include providing clear information about unhealthy food recommendations, appropriate portion sizes, the benefits of children eating healthier foods and the impact of unhealthy choices.

"We can all help by making changes to reduce how many unhealthy foods we buy and consume. Only then will we start to see change."

Source:

University of South Australia

Journal reference:

Johnson, B. J., et al. (2019) Examining Constructs of Parental Reflective Motivation towards Reducing Unhealthy Food Provision to Young Children. Nutrients. doi.org/10.3390/nu11071507.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Flame retardants and pesticides responsible for intellectual disabilities among millions
Children with peripherally inserted central catheters are more likely to develop blood clots, study shows
Study: Children with public insurance are more likely to receive unnecessary medical care
Air pollution plus early life stress may lead to cognitive difficulties in children
Judo holds promise for reducing sedentary behavior among children with autism
5 things to know as California starts screening children for toxic stress
Texas program effectively reduces use of anti-psychotics in foster children
Observational study uncovers largest outbreak of neurologic illness to date in the U.S.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
One-fourth of children with autism miss diagnosis, study finds