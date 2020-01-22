Exosomics SpA implements NanoFCM’s NanoAnalyzer to offer wider range of services

Exosomics SpA, the leading extracellular vesicles biotech company, today announced that it has implemented NanoFCM Co., Ltd’s NanoAnalyzer instrument to offer sophisticated contract research and measurement services worldwide.

In this strategic partnership, Exosomics becomes NanoFCM’s approved service supplier of nano-flow cytometry measurements. These can be performed as stand-alone or coupled to solutions provided by Exosomics.

Thanks to their NanoAnalyzer, Exosomics will be able to supply the widest range of nano-flow cytometry measurements, which are in high demand across Europe and the rest of the world. We are delighted to recommend Exosomics to our close collaborators wishing to access the NanoAnalyzer platform on a punctual basis, or as part of a wider range of services that would accelerate internal research and development capabilities”.

Dr. Dimitri Aubert, Managing Director of NanoFCM Co., Ltd

We believe that by implementing the nano-flow cytometry platform we are once more leading the extracellular vesicles research field and we can offer the widest range of services to Biotech/Pharma and Academic groups. This instrument will also allow us to further develop our own liquid biopsy pipeline, which requires the highest level of accuracy and reproducibility”.

Dr. Antonio Chiesi, CEO of Exosomics SpA

The NanoAnalyzer is designed For Research Use Only. It is not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Source:

Exosomics

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Experts condemn CRISPR babies research as original manuscript is made public
Influenza research could pave way for new and improved drugs, vaccines
Research suggests contributory role of 'Asian glow' mutation and alcohol to Alzheimer’s
Research shows how the hepatitis D virus copies itself
The International Consortium Claims Medical Breakthrough in Malaria Research
OGT launches high-quality NGS panel for research into Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Blood vessels in women age quicker than men's
Scientist earns prestigious award for research into cell suicide

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Fight for Sight funds research to investigate genetic risk of age-related macular degeneration