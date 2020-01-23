KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: SCOTUS punts on ACA case — for now

The Supreme Court has declined to take up immediately a case out of Texas that could overturn the entire Affordable Care Act. But that is not likely to stop the case from becoming a major political issue in the 2020 presidential and congressional campaigns.

Meanwhile, the American College of Physicians, which represents internists, became one of the first major doctor groups to endorse "Medicare for All" — although the group also endorsed a somewhat less sweeping public option.

And the 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark abortion ruling, Roe v. Wade, prompted activity on both sides of the contentious issue, including a change in policy from the Trump administration.

This week's panelists are Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico and Caitlin Owens of Axios.

Among the takeaways from this week's podcast:

  • The uncertainty about the ACA's future is a reminder that Republicans have promised to have a backup plan for consumers if the law is struck down in its entirety, but there is no indication that they have settled on an option. In fact, Alex Azar, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, recently told an interviewer that administration officials are not prioritizing the development of such a plan.
  • The endorsement by the American College of Physicians of a single-payer, Medicare for All plan — or, instead, a public option offered to consumers — points to major demographic changes for doctors: Where once the profession was made up of largely white, older men working in individual practices, today many more primary care physicians are women and people of color and work for practices owned by hospitals or other outside groups.
  • The coronavirus outbreak in China, which has sickened nearly 600 people, is raising fears about whether the United States is prepared for a major contagion. Some of the health industry's financial incentives don't necessarily help: They are not geared toward developing vaccines or antibiotics.
  • The ACA's mandate for health insurance to cover contraceptives is getting another date in the Supreme Court. This time, the justices will determine whether the Trump administration's new rules give more latitude to employers to cut such coverage if they have moral or religious objections to contraception.
  • In another development in reproductive health news, the administration told Texas on Wednesday — the anniversary of the Roe decision — that it can again get federal funds for its family planning programs, even though it specifically excludes Planned Parenthood facilities because the organization provides abortions at some centers.

Related Stories

Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read too:

Julie Rovner: The Atlantic's "America's Most Powerful Medical-Debt Collector," by Jared Bennett and Olga Khazan

Alice Miranda Ollstein: The New York Times' "In Oval Office Meeting, Trump Expresses Regret of Vaping Policy," by Maggie Haberman

Margot Sanger-Katz: Tradeoffs Podcast's "The Price of Innovation," by Dan Gorenstein

Caitlin Owens: Axios' "Employers, Not Patients, Have the Most Health Insurance Choices," by Caitlin Owens

To hear all our podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to What the Health? on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, or Pocket Casts.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Long-acting reversible contraceptives are highly effective, but restricted by some hospitals
Top NHS doctor warns of “exploitative” party drips claiming to cure hangovers
As his wife’s caregiver, a doctor discovers what’s missing at health care’s core
Study: Only 25% of Medicare patients participate in cardiac rehabilitation
Trial investigating "abortion pill reversal" stops due to safety concerns
Some rejoice over new California health insurance subsidies. Others get shut out.
Website errors raise calls for Medicare to be flexible with seniors’ enrollment
New assessment quantifies the financial impact of Medicare Part D program

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Beer consists primarily of four ingredients; water, malted grain, hops, and yeast. Yet, the analysis of beer and the brewing process has changed dramatically over the last decade. In this interview, Christopher Welch from the Indiana Consortium for Analytical Science and Engineering (ICASE) talks to News-Medical Life Sciences about the new and improving developments in the analytical chemistry of beer and brewing analysis.

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Women with low preference to avoid pregnancy still use contraceptive methods