Tufts University School of Medicine launches its Doctor of Physical Therapy programs in Atlanta

Tufts UniversityFeb 2 2026

Tufts University School of Medicine is expanding its Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) programs with the launch of a new location in Atlanta, joining programs in Boston, Phoenix, and Seattle.

The Tufts DPT-Atlanta program will follow the school's two-year accelerated hybrid curriculum model for the degree. Students complete a combination of synchronous and asynchronous online coursework while participating in immersive, in-person clinical skills labs. Applications will open through the Physical Therapist Centralized Application Service (PTCAS) in June 2026, with plans to enroll the first cohort in Fall 2027.

"The Doctor of Physical Therapy has grown to be the second largest degree program at Tufts University School of Medicine," said Eric J. Hegedus, chair of the school's Department of Rehabilitation Sciences. "We are fortunate, with the addition of Atlanta, to be able to offer such a transformative experience to students in even more locations."

Launched with the Boston location in 2021, the addition of Atlanta reflects the growing demand for highly trained physical therapists in the United States, a field that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates will grow much faster than average over the next eight years. 

The Southeast is one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States, and we are proud to bring Tufts University School of Medicine's DPT curriculum closer to students and communities across this dynamic region. By bringing a Tufts DPT program to the area, we can better support aspiring clinicians in the Southeast, strengthen relationships with local healthcare providers, and help address the critical need for highly skilled physical therapists."

Alexis A. Wright, Tufts DPT-Atlanta program director

Students in the Tufts DPT program complete 127 semester credit hours over seven consecutive semesters-an accelerated timeline compared to traditional nine-semester programs-with online coursework that offers flexibility to accommodate different lifestyles.

The curriculum emphasizes integrated learning across clinical tracks, helping students develop a deep understanding of human movement systems through repetition, scaffolding, and progressive complexity. Coursework is intentionally designed to connect foundational science, clinical reasoning, and hands-on practice.

In addition, the program incorporates social determinants of health throughout the curriculum, preparing graduates to understand how social, economic, community, educational, and accessibility factors influence patient outcomes and quality of life.

Applications to Tufts DPT programs in Boston, Phoenix, and Seattle are currently open. The Atlanta program will begin accepting applications in June.

The program in Atlanta is seeking accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education. 

Tufts University

