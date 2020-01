Roses, candy and a candlelit dinner are nice, romantic gestures that many of us fall back on for Valentine's Day. In addition to these gifts, consider a lifestyle change that will benefit both you and your partner: gain control of your snoring.

While snoring is disruptive to bed partners and can cause frustration in a relationship, it can also be an indicator of a serious health problem. Snoring is a common symptom of obstructive sleep apnea, a chronic disease that involves the repeated collapse of the upper airway during sleep. When sleep apnea is untreated, it can increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and other health problems." Dr. Kelly A. Carden, President, American Academy of Sleep Medicine

The AASM recommends the following tips for occasional snorers:

Weight loss: Weight gain can make snoring worse and may even lead to obstructive sleep apnea. Shedding pounds can help reduce or eliminate snoring for some people, and weight loss should be a top priority if you are overweight or obese.

Positional therapy: For some, snoring mostly occurs while sleeping on the back. To reduce snoring, try changing positions by sleeping on your side.

Avoid alcohol, muscle relaxants and certain medications: These substances can relax your throat or tongue muscles, causing you to snore.