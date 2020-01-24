Developing diagnostic tools based on science of the sniff

As the medical industry continues its quest for accurate and reliable diagnostic tools, more is becoming understood about the science of the sniff. The olfactory system of mammals is a powerful bio-sensor, its complex network of receptors capable of receiving and distinguishing between a near-unlimited number of odours and other chemical compounds.

But how can this knowledge be used to design diagnostic tools? GlobalData’s medical editor Chris Lo investigates.

Lo says:

There is perhaps no better demonstrator of the power of mammalian olfaction than man’s best friend. Dogs have around double the number of olfactory biosensors when compared to humans, providing a much greater specificity of detection. Recently, cancer screening firm BioScentDX presented a study that found that four trained beagles were able to correctly identify lung cancer samples with 96.7% accuracy, offering the prospect of a non-invasive test and more frequent screening, which is usually limited by the radiation exposure involved. However, rather than using dogs, a University of Bristol spinout company called Rosa Biotech is taking a different approach. The company was incorporated in January 2019 to develop and commercialise products based on the academic work of Professor Dek Woolfson at the Bristol BioDesign Institute. Woolfson and his team built a series of barrel-shaped proteins that mimic the mammalian olfactory system, but with a simpler structure that makes them easier to produce and handle.”

Arrays of ‘barrels’ are loaded with dye and produce colored patterns when exposed to analysis samples. The patterns are then analyzed using machine learning.

Rosa Biotech CEO Dr Andy Boyce told GlobalData: