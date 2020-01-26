Coronavirus is getting stronger

Over the last couple of weeks, the coronavirus has spread to various cities in China, as well as other countries. The death toll has reached 80 while more than 2,000 people have been infected. Chinese health experts warn that the ability of the virus to spread is getting stronger, warning people to become vigilant and protect themselves from contracting the illness.

Latest death toll and confirmed cases

As of writing, Chinese officials confirmed that there are 2,744 cases of the potentially fatal disease with 461 in critical condition and a death toll reaching 80.

The government reported additional cases, with five confirmed cases in Hong Kong and two in Macau. Hong Kong started to deny entry to people who have visited the Hubei province, where Wuhan City is located, during the past two weeks.

Wuhan in Hubei is currently in lockdown and many other cities have issued travel bans. More than half a million medical staff have joined control, prevention, and treatment operations in the virus outbreak ground zero. The city has built more two new makeshift hospitals with at least two thousand beds, while factories work double-time to produce protective clothing and masks.

Cases in other countries

The Wuhan coronavirus or novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) first emerged in the city of Wuhan in China on New Year’s Day. In a couple of four weeks, the virus has spread to other countries, including Japan, Thailand, France, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, and the United States.

France has confirmed its three cases in Jan. 24, while Australia announced five cases of the novel coronavirus. In the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed its third case in Southern California, with more than 60 patients under observation for possible infection in over 20 states.

Virus’ ability to spread getting stronger

The new coronavirus strain is still under investigation since scientists have yet to fully understand its destructive potential. At present, scientists and health experts are trying to figure out where the virus started, how it’s transmitted, and how far it has spread.

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus particles (blue) found near the periphery of an infected VERO E6 cell (yellow). Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID
Colorized transmission electron micrograph of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus particles (blue) found near the periphery of an infected VERO E6 cell (yellow). Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

Related Stories

During the first days of the outbreak, Chinese health officials traced the infection in a market in Wuhan City, but with the fast spread of the virus, they believe the virus can spread via human-to-human transmission. Chinese authorities also warned the public that the virus was able to spread during its incubation period, making it more difficult to control and contain.

The incubation period in humans is the period during which a person has the infection but no symptoms. The officials believe that in the current outbreak, the incubation period ranges between one and 14 days. Further, the country’s health minister said that the country is now entering a crucial stage since the ability of the virus to spread is getting stronger. China's National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei did not estimate how long it would take to control the situation, but he added that travel restrictions and other precautionary measures can help mitigate the spread of the virus.

The current epidemic has revived memories of the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) that also originated in China, killing nearly 800 people as it has spread in many countries across the globe.

How to protect yourself

The Wuhan coronavirus or the 2019-nCoV belongs to the same family as that of SARS and MERS-CoV (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). Coronaviruses belong to a family known as Coronaviridae. Usually, these viruses are found in animals, including livestock, pets, and even wildlife animals like bats. When these viruses transmit to humans, they can cause many signs and symptoms, such as fever, the difficulty of breathing, colds, cough, and inflammation in the lungs.

People who are at the highest risk of developing serious illness are those with compromised immune systems, the elderly, pregnant women, children, infants, and those with underlying respiratory disease.
The CDC warns individuals to report symptoms including fever, chills, headache, and sore throat, and seek medical attention immediately, to treat the condition and prevent further spread of the virus. Travelers should try to avoid contact with other people who display symptoms.

People should avoid going to crowded places, coming in contact with sick people, animal markets, and live or dead animals, including uncooked meat. Proper handwashing of about 20 seconds with soap and water is important to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Do not touch your nose, mouth, or eyes with unwashed hands.

Further, for those who manifest the symptoms of Wuhan coronavirus, they are advised not to travel, seek medical attention, and cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

The Wuhan coronavirus infection has no known treatment and vaccine. At present, health practitioners provide treatment for the symptoms of the disease and supportive measures to prevent complications.

Sources:

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She recently completed a Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and is now working as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2020, January 26). Coronavirus is getting stronger. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 27, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200126/Coronavirus-is-getting-stronger.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Coronavirus is getting stronger". News-Medical. 27 January 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200126/Coronavirus-is-getting-stronger.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Coronavirus is getting stronger". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200126/Coronavirus-is-getting-stronger.aspx. (accessed January 27, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2020. Coronavirus is getting stronger. News-Medical, viewed 27 January 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200126/Coronavirus-is-getting-stronger.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Coronavirus outbreak intensifies
Airway Therapeutics receives funding to advance BPD treatment
Mystery virus infecting dozens in central China prompts fears of new epidemic
Woman from Chinese city Wuhan lands in Bangkok with mysterious Corona virus infection
Wuhan coronavirus: Disease timeline and on the ground response
Zika virus can affect infants despite ‘normal’ testing at birth
Scientists unveil how Zika virus replicates
Experts say source of newly identified virus in China must be found

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Beer consists primarily of four ingredients; water, malted grain, hops, and yeast. Yet, the analysis of beer and the brewing process has changed dramatically over the last decade. In this interview, Christopher Welch from the Indiana Consortium for Analytical Science and Engineering (ICASE) talks to News-Medical Life Sciences about the new and improving developments in the analytical chemistry of beer and brewing analysis.

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Technology protects respiratory tract of intubated neonates